Is Elizabeth Berkley still married? How long has Elizabeth Berkley been married?

Elizabeth Berkley is a professional American Actress. Elizabeth portrayed Jessie Spano in the television series Noemi Malone/Polly Ann Costello and Saved by the Bell in the 1995 Paul Verhoeven film Showgirls. Elizabeth provided her voice in the anime film “Armitage III: Poly-Matrix”. Apart from this, Elizabeth played a supporting role in the film “Roger Dodger” and “The First Wives Club”. Elizabeth received critical acclaim for her Hurlyburly Theater performance.

What is Elizabeth Berkley’s Height?

Elizabeth Berkley’s Height is 1.78 m (5 feet 8 inches). Elizabeth Berkley was born to Jere and Fred Berkley in Farmington Hills, Michigan, United States. Elizabeth Berkley’s age is 48 years, and her birth date is 28 July 1974. Elizabeth did her studies at North Farmington High School. Elizabeth Berkley’s nationality is American. Elizabeth Berkley, also known as Elizabeth Berkley Lauren. Elizabeth’s family is Jewish.

Who is Elizabeth Berkley Husband?

Elizabeth Berkley married on November 1, 2003, at the Esperanza Hotel in Cabo San Lucas. Elizabeth Berkley’s husband’s name is Greg Lauren. He is an artist and actor. Elizabeth added her husband’s surname to her name after their marriage, but professionally Elizabeth uses her first name. Elizabeth Berkley and Greg Lauren were blessed with a son, Skye Cole Lauren, in July 2012. Elizabeth and Greg are still together after marriage. Elizabeth has been together with her husband for 19 years.

How much is Elizabeth Berkley’s Net Worth?

Elizabeth Berkley has earned her net worth from her acting career. Elizabeth Berkley has a net worth of around $6 million. Elizabeth has appeared in many movies and TV shows, as well as advertising for many companies and products. Elizabeth worked as a model.

Elizabeth Berkley’s Movies and Tv Shows Career

Elizabeth Berkley began her acting career in 1986 with the “Gimme a Break!” and “Silver Spoons” television series. In 1987, Elizabeth made her film debut with the “Frog” as Kathy. After that, Elizabeth acted in many movies and tv series, including Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style, Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas, The First Wives Club, Random Encounter, Tail Lights Fade, The Curse of the Jade Scorpion, Moving Malcolm, Student Seduction, Women in Trouble, Saved by the Bell, Life Goes On, Perversions of Science, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Idol, and more. Elizabeth Berkley won many awards for her work, including the National Board of Review for Best Acting by an Ensemble and the Golden Raspberry Awards for Worst New Star.

