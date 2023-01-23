What caused Eui-min Ko’s death? A detailed explanation of the cause of death of Taekwondo’s Supreme Grandmaster

What Led to the Death of Taekwondo’s Supreme Grand Master?

Eui Min Ko, a phenomenal Taekwondo coach and the Taekwondo Preeminent Terrific expert, passed away suddenly on January 21, 2023, at 81. Gerard Robbins shared the devastating news via online entertainment in a message which reads,

“THE LOSS OF A LEGEND”

The Official Taekwondo Hall of Fame is extremely sad to announce the passing of our beloved member GM Eui Min Ko. He was one of the greatest coaches and trainers of the Korea National Team during the early years of international competition. Two of the highlights of his career were winning the 1st Asian Taekwondo Championships held at Kukkiwon in 1974 and the 2nd World Taekwondo Championships held in 1975. Our sincerest condolences to his family, friends, and students worldwide. May he rest in eternal peace in the loving embrace of our Creator.”

Eui Min Ko Death Reason Revealed

As per the reports, the reason for his demise is cardiovascular disease. Initially, he also suffered from Pneumonia. The Taekwondo coach’s sudden demise is due to his heart failure. Eui Min Ko, at 81, left the world, shocking everybody with his sudden demise. Our condolences and support are with his family members and relatives. May the divine soul rest in eternal peace forever.

Who was Eui Min Ko? All About Taekwondo mentor

Eui Min Ko was born in Asan, 80 km from the Korean capital, in 1942. By that time, Korea was under Japanese occupation. In 1945 Japan surrendered, and the Provincial rule came to an end.

Eui Min Ko, a successful and youthful Korean Republic mentor, delivered 15 title holders, 28 Asian bosses and over 100 Korean bosses in his vigorous training vocation.

Eui Min Ko is the master of modern Taekwondo and has half a century of experience in his field. The master coach in his 50 years career span, served as the 9th Dan, Former National Coach, Head Coach of the World, Technical Delegate-Beijing 2008 Olympics Games, and Technical Director-World Taekwondo Federation(2004-2008).

