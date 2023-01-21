Chrisean claims to be pregnant with Blueface’s child, but he wants DNA evidence

The most controversial hip hop couple, Blueface and his girlfriend Chrisean, are again back in the headlines and this time too for all the unfamous reasons. According to the reports of the TMZ, Chrisean claims that she is pregnant with Blueface’s child. However, the rapper is demanding DNA proof.

Chrisean shared the big news on her Instagram story and pictures of home pregnancy test sticks, captioning it: “Guess how many heart beats?”. A few moments later, to her Instagram story, Blueface took to his Twitter account to announce that he and Chrisean were no longer in a relationship.

He also replied to Chrisean’s claims of being pregnant with his child on Twitter, writing: “To answer y’all questions yes me an rock are officially done it’s strictly business I tried it, and it wasn’t giving before she announces…she’s pregnant with somebody else’s child not mine.”

“The Respect My Crippin” singer, in another tweet, also accused his girlfriend of sleeping with ten other men and asked for DNA evidence to prove whether it was his baby or not.

The tweet reads: “Rock has had encounters with 10 different men in the last year until I see DNA test then it’s not mine.”

This is not the first time the couple is making headlines for their toxic relationship. It seems that it is not a big concern for both of them. Several videos surfaced on the internet of the couple’s domestic violence.

A recent one is in a nightclub in Arizona when Rock arrives at a club to make an appearance, and suddenly things go wrong when Blueface also comes to the club, and the couple starts their arguments in front of everyone. And as always, the debate ended with domestic violence when Blueface grabbed Rock’s braids and violently ricocheted her as she tried to walk away from him. Chrisean, in reply, then punched the rapper right in the face. When things got out of control, security and police sought out the matter.

