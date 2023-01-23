The Love Island star Dani Dyer has announced she is expecting twins

Love Island star Dani Charlotte Dyer is a famous TV actress also known as Dani Dyer. A few years ago, Dani showed her appearance in the show Survival of the fittest and then she won Love Island. Season four was won by this famous actress along with Jack Fincham.

According to the latest news, Dani Dyer announced her pregnancy with twins and her boyfriend, Jarrod Bowen. Dani Dyer already has a son; the name of his son is Santiago. Dani announced the news in a unique way. Dani announced her pregnancy on Instagram.

In their latest post of Dani, her son Santiago holding the ultrasound picture in his hand with a tiny cute message “I am going to be big brother of twin.” In the second picture of the post, Dani had to stand against her footballer boyfriend Jarrod. Dani wore a tight grey dress and clearly show the upcoming baby bumps through the attire.

After this announcement, followers are excited and send their wishes to the couple in the comment section. Jarrod Bowen is a player for West Ham United, the couple first declares publicly their relationship in December 2021.

Their relationship occurred after the dani’s break up with Sammy Kimmence. Last year in April, Dani discussed her struggles with BBC and how she managed to give birth to Santiago. Further, she mentioned that she had good support from her father after the breakup.

Dani Dyer explained in the interview, “The way they have been there for me is honestly just such a dream. There have been some long nights if Santi’s not been well, where I struggled and just needed to chat or sleep in the afternoon. And they’ve been there for me. Knowing I’ve got them, I am blessed with that.”

People are pouring their love into the couple on social media

Molly-Mae Hague

Omg !!! Amazing. Congratulations 🥺🤍

Shaughna Phillips

Omg congratulations my love!!!!! So happy for you 🤍🤍🤍🤍

Kate Ferdinand

Ah! How special! So happy for you, congratulations darling ❤️❤️

Amy Childs

Verified

Congratulations darling ❤️twin mum club 🙌🏼xxx

Sophie Hinchliffe

Oh my Dani … Twins how incredible and beautiful 😭😭❤️❤️ Congratulations to you all xxxx

Zara McDermott

Congratulations darling this is amazing news!!!!! Twins!!!! 🥰😭❤️❤️

Read Also: Helen Davis, aka Grandma Holla, died at the age of 97