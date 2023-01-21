What Happened to the Red Lion Employee Who was 38 Years Old and Accused of Stealing Following Daniel Hesketh was Found Dead in Delaware?

According to the Pennsylvania County Police, Daniel Hesketh, a missing person from York County, was discovered dead this Thursday in Delaware. Let’s examine the 38-year-old experience of Daniel Hesketh in greater detail.

How did Daniel Hesketh, Age 38, Fare?

Owner of the Red Lion, Daniel Hesketh, 38, must have been discovered dead in New Castle County, according to the Delaware Sheriff’s Office.

The missing person is a York County citizen named Daniel Hesketh, per Pennsylvania Police. The 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh left his Red Lion home at approximately 10 Friday night and was last seen in Colerain Township at around noon on Saturday. State police claim they know Hesketh resides in the Red Lion area. LFZ-8544 is the Pennsylvania licence plate for a white 2008 Volkswagen Jetta, his alleged ride. The spare tyre had been installed on each outer tyre, and the car’s driver’s side had a ding.

Daniel Hesketh went Missing; He was Later Discovered Dead:

According to reports, Daniel Hesketh, 38, was found dead in New Castle County, Delaware, by Delaware Local Police. According to reports, the examiner worked with the DSP and PSP to confirm his identity.

According to a Delaware Police spokesperson, Hesketh was discovered dead inside a car close to Port Penn, Delaware. Hesketh’s motive for death is now unknown, said the public officer, awaiting the findings of an autopsy.

According to state police, Hesketh departed its Red Lion residence on January 13 around 10:00 p.m. He was last spotted in Colerain Township on January 14 at about noon. His visit to Delaware remains a mystery. According to state police, an investigation is still ongoing to determine the cause and grounds of the death. State Police declared,

The Pennsylvania Officers appreciate the public’s efforts, consideration, and assistance in this investigation. Authorities are looking into Daniel Hesketh’s death circumstances, which are yet unclear. Daniel Hesketh’s horrific death stunned the neighbourhood and grieved his family and friends.

Read Also – Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82