Legendary Philadelphia disc jockey Jerry Blavat dies at 82

Action News has confirmed that Jerry Blavat, the renowned DJ known as “The Geator with the Heater” and “The Boss with the Hot Sauce,” has passed away. His age was 82. He died at 3:45 on Friday, surrounded by his four daughters in the hospice at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital.

According to his website, Blavat recently experienced health problems associated with a shoulder injury and had to postpone a performance at the Kimmel Cultural Campus because of his condition.

His death’s precise cause was not established right away. He was born in South Philadelphia to an Italian mother and a Jewish father, and music has always been in his blood. One of the original rock and roll DJs, known as “The Geator,” changed the industry and created the “oldies” format.

The Monkees, Desperately Seeking Susan, Baby, It’s You, and Cookie are just a few of the films and television series in which Blavat has made an appearance.

At the age of 13, he made his stage debut in 1953 on the old bandstand. When the Channel 6 show’s producers learned that their well-known dancer was under the legal drinking age, they nonetheless let him work there to assist with record selection.

Years later, he served as the host of the dance programme “The Discophonic Scene,” which included some of the biggest artists of the time. In the 1960s, Blavat’s zeal, creativity, and instinctive ability to understand what would appeal to youngsters led to the creation of both a syndicated radio programme and a television programme.

For decades he entertained crowds with shows in the Philadelphia area and spent his summers on the coast, where he owned the famous nightclub “Memories in Margate”.

It was a career that resulted in many friendships with great entertainers such as Sammy Davis Jr., Don Rickles and even Frank Sinatra.

All of them have been there. There, my mother prepared meals for (Frank) Sinatra. There, she also prepared meals for Sammy Davis Jr. In a 2022 interview with the New Jersey Stage, Blavat of “Memories” claimed, “Chuck Berry came up there.

With his well-known monikers “The Geator with the Heater” and “The Boss with the Hot Sauce,” he has hosted several balls, helped break up many groups, such as the Four Seasons and the Isley Brothers, and pushed Philadelphian musicians like Bobby Rydell.

He is a regular performer in Philadelphia’s Italian American Parade and was a many-year host of the 6abc Thanksgiving Day Parade.

In 1993, Blavat was inducted into the Philadelphia Music Alliance Hall of Fame. He can be found in his name on the Walk of Fame along the Avenue of the Arts in Center City. He was later inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998 and the Broadcast Pioneers of Philadelphia’s Hall of Fame in 2002.

Asked about his disc jockey career and his rise to fame, Blavat told the New Jersey Stage: “So my life has been made up of wonderful people. And when it ends tomorrow, I won’t regret it, because I’ve made people happy, and by making people happy, my life has been fulfilling.”

