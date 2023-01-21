The actor Na Chul, who starred in ‘Vincenzo’ and ‘Weak Hero Class 1’, died at the age of 36

According to the reports, on January 21, South Korean actor Na Chul died at 36. Na Chul passed away due to “excerbated health issues”, as reported by the entertainment website allkpop.com

While another news source said that Na Chul was taken to the hospital because his health suddenly deteriorated. Still, the exact reason for health deterioration is not released.

In 2010 Na Chul made his acting debut; he is famous for playing supporting roles in different K-dramas and movies.

He also worked in TV shows like Weak Hero Class 1, Vincenzo, Touch Your Heart, Happiness, and Through the Darkness.

He played the role of a lawyer in Kim Go-eun’s character in 2021. “The best actor ever” caption posted along with his photo on Instagram by the actress Kim, she shares the news through this platform and shows her sympathy to the actor.

The actress described him as “the most amazing man, dad, husband, son and friend,”

Due to the sudden death of Na Chul, Kim called off her appearance at a fashion show scheduled for Sunday. As per the latest information, Na Chul’s funeral will hold at Soonchunhyand University in Seoul on 23 January at 8.30 AM local time, as reported by allkpop.com

Personal details about Na Chul

Na Chul was born on December 24, 1986, in South Korea, He was 180 cm tall. If we talk about his movies, he worked in films like Sinkhole(2021), Tune in for Love(2019), Hit and Run Squad(2019), Extreme Job (2019), and 1987: When The Day Comes (2017).

He also appeared in drama series and TV movies like Weak Hero Class 1, Little Women, Once Upon a Small Town, A Superior day, Through the Darkness, and Happiness and he worked in TV movies like O’PENing: Flavor of your Voice.

Actor Na Chul passed away in hospital earlier today owing to undisclosed health issues. He was only 36 and was one of the most visible actors of late, with roles in 10 K-dramas over past 2 years, inc. VINCENZO, LITTLE WOMEN, HAPPINESS, D.P. and the villain in WEAK HERO CLASS 1. pic.twitter.com/bX2HJpNhGr — Pierce Conran (@pierceconran) January 21, 2023

Tributes for Na Chul

isa

it hurts man this guy was in so many dramas we all loved him, fly high

nsrnrhn

rip he is one of those talented actors in every drama here & there the usual faces

glasswingeed

He was the one iconic character in Happiness kdrama right.

RandomSKZstan

May he rest in peace. He was an amazing actor and will be remembered

goeunesia

rest in peace, may his soul with god in peace 🙏

nib3

He’s a good actor, i admired him for the 1st time since kdrama Happiness.. rest in peace oppa 💔

Lee Rosario

What’s the reason he passed away? Condolences to the family..😢😢😢

Read Also: Helen Davis, aka Grandma Holla, died at the age of 97