Who is Maddie Ziegler married to? Does Maddie Ziegler still have a relationship with Abby?

Maddie Ziegler is an actress as well as a dancer. Maddie appeared on the Lifetime reality show “Dance Moms” from 2011 to 2016 at the age of 8. Maddie Ziegler also appeared in a series of Sia’s music videos. Thereafter, Maddie Ziegler appeared in films, television shows, commercials, concerts, and magazine covers. In 2023, Maddie Ziegler appeared in the “Bloody Hell” film.

Who is Maddie Ziegler Boyfriend?

Maddie Ziegler is unmarried. Maddie Ziegler dated Australian under-18 teen Jack Kelly from early 2017 to mid-2018. Jack Kelly is the son of former New York Yankees infielder Pat Kelly. Maddie Ziegler has been dating Eddie Benjamin since 2019, following her split from Jack Kelly. Eddie Benjamin is a singer and songwriter. Maddie is currently in a relationship with Eddie.

How old is Maddie Ziegler?

Maddie Ziegler’s age is 20 years. Maddie Ziegler’s birth date is 30 September 2002. Maddie Ziegler’s full name is Madison Nicole Ziegler. Maddie Ziegler was born to Melissa Gisoni and Kurt Ziegler in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States. Maddie Ziegler has five siblings. Their names are Mathew Gisoni, Mackenzie Ziegler, Tyler Ziegler, Michele Gisoni, and Ryan Ziegler. Maddie did her studies at Sloan Elementary School in Murrysville. Maddie Ziegler’s nationality is American.

Maddie Ziegler Net Worth

According to the sources, the net worth of Maddie Ziegler is around $5 million. Maddy has earned her income from her acting and dancing. Earning this much at a young age is a big deal. By making so much progress at the age of 20, it is seen that Maddy will be very successful in the future and will earn more income than we can imagine.

Maddie Ziegler’s movies and Tv shows

In 2011, Maddie Ziegler made her career with the “Dance Moms” television show. In 2015, Maddie made her acting debut with the “Lucky Thirteen” film. After that, Maddie Ziegler acted in many movies, and tv shows The Book of Henry, West Side Story, To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Ballerina, Dancing with the Stars, Drop Dead Diva, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, Project Runway, Celebrity Family Feud, and more.

