What is David Crosby’s cause of death? Stills & Nash Co-Founder Has Died

David Crosby, a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and founding member of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills, and Nash, has died. Let’s take a closer look at David Crosby’s death and the cause of death.

What is David Crosby’s cause of death?

David Crosby, a singer-songwriter and guitarist, died. Crosby was a founding member and influential 1960s rock bands, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash. He was 81 years old at the time. Jan, his wife, revealed the news today. Graham Nash, a friend of David Crosby’s, also shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook. Those who followed his very active Twitter account, where he was tweeting as recently as Wednesday, were stunned to learn of his death. Crosby released one of his final tweets the day before he died, in which he made a typically witty remark about heaven: “I heard the place is overrated… foggy.”

Who is David Crosby?

David Van Cortlandt Crosby was a singer, guitarist, and songwriter from the United States. He was a founder of the Byrds, Crosby, Stills, and Nash. Crosby was destined for stardom in Hollywood from the start. He was born on August 14, 1941, in Los Angeles, California, to Oscar-winning cinematographer Floyd Crosby and saleswoman Aliph Van Cortlandt Whitehead. Crosby studied acting at Santa Barbara City College before dropping out and transitioning to music, while his brother Ethan was a musician. After leaving the Byrds in 1968, he founded Crosby, Stills, and Nash with Graham Nash of the Hollies and Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield.

Davis Crosby Career:

Crosby was open about his longtime drug use, his stint in prison for drug and weapon-related offences, and his liver transplant in 1994. Crosby's personal life was notoriously chaotic in the 1980s and 1990s; in 1986, drug and firearm charges led to a 5-month prison sentence.