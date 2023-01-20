A teenage mother and her 10-month-old were gunned down in central California while fleeing a ‘cartel-style execution.’

A horrific incident occurred in a small central California community when a teenage mother holding tightly to her ten months baby was running around the city for safety when both were gunned down.

During a news conference on Tuesday, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux said that the shooter stood over young mother, Alissa Parraz and her son named Nicholas and shot dead both of them.

“I know for a fact that this young lady was running for her life,” he said of the Monday attack that sent the teen fleeing a home where at least two suspects opened fire in a “cartel-like execution.”

“I’m not saying that this is a cartel, but also be clear that I am not eliminating that possibility,” Boudreaux said. “These people were shot in the head, and they were also shot in places that the shooter would know that quick death would occur. This is also similar to high-ranking gang affiliations and the style of execution that they commit.

“So, we don’t if this is a gang-affiliated shooting, a cartel-affiliation or if the two are combined. But what we can tell you is the manner in which this has occurred is definitely one of the two, if not combined.”

According to the investigation, the victim and her son were shot in the forehead. Four other people, including a grandmother, were also killed in the rampage at a family compound.

Tulare County Sherrif believed that the suspect shooter might be a drug cartel. He said: “I’m not saying this is a cartel, “But I am not eliminating that possibility.” The investigators are looking for at least two shooters. As per the officer, only three people survived the shooting. People who survived are thus supporting the investigation and therefore provide useful information, said the officials in the news conference.

The investigation department urges people to have any information about the incident, or the alleged shooter should come forward and give their statement. A reward of $ 10000 also was made, which helped the investigation process.

So far, guns, marijuana and methamphetamine were found at the incidental site in the search operations. An arrest was also made of a 52-year-old man, Eladio Parraz Jr., who declined to identify the shooter.

The area where the homicide occurred remained blocked between Ivy Road and Highway 68. Mike Alrahimi, the owner of the store where the shooting happened, was frightened of the incident and said he did not know the family, but they must have been spotted in his store sometime.

