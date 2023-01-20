When and how did William Consovoy die? An explanation of the cause of death of a leading conservative lawyer

William Consovoy, a leading conservative lawyer who was a prominent face of common causes, died at 48, his law firm Consovoy McCarthy. Consovoy took his last breath on January 9, 2023, in Falls Church, VA. At the time of his demise, William was surrounded by his family members, including his mother, Linda Whalen; his stepfather, Bernie Whalen; his father, Andrew Consovoy; his sister, Amanda Consovoy; his niece, Lila; his Aunt Kathy and Uncle Tim; and many other loving aunts and uncles, cousins and friends.

When and how did William Consovoy die? Cause of Death Revealed

The previous year McCarthy told CNN that William was struggling with brain cancer. The latest reports also said that William due to an aggressive form of brain cancer known as glioblastoma. Prior also in 2020, he was diagnosed with the same. His death saddened the law community and the people also who adore him.

Who was William Consovoy? His Personal and Professional Life

William Consovoy was among the top lawyers and a symbol of the American dream. William was born in Plainfield, NJ and raised in the suburban New Jersey community of Florham Park. Coming from a middle-class background, William made his name through his hard work, exceptional skilled quality, brilliance, and sensitivity. He set an example of a gentleman in his personal and professional life.

At the initial stage of his career, Will wanted to pursue a career in sports management but later decided that law was better suited for him. While studying at Marist High School and Monmouth University, he served as the head coach of the men’s basketball teams.

Will worked as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. They later became close friends. He then clerked for the Arlington County Circuit Court and Judge Edith H. Jones of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. He completed his graduation with honours from George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School.

In 2020, William was married to the love of her life, Masa Anisic, who died tragically shortly after their marriage in April 2021 due to a brief battle with cancer. As a devoted husband, Will takes every possible measure to save her, but no one can defeat destiny. Following his clerkship, Will took legal actions in Supreme Court cases challenging the University of Texas’s use of race in admissions and the Voting Rights Act.

William’s most noticeable work was with Edward Blum, the conservative activist who put his effort to have the Supreme Court overturn the Voting Rights Act and currently outlaw affirmative action in higher education.

Read Also: Who Is Michael Lehrer Wife? Second City Alum Cause Of Death Explained