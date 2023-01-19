Who is Selena Gomez New Boyfriend? How many boyfriends Selena Gomez had?

Selena Gomez is a famous Actress, singer, as well as producer. Selena made her acting debut as a child artist with the Barney & Friends (2002–2004) television series. Selena Gomez is famous for her work and role as Alex Russo in the Wizards of Waverly Place (2007–2012) television series on the Disney Channel. Selena also produced her series Living Undocumented (2019) and 13 Reasons Why (2017–2020). Selena also released songs like A Year Without Rain (2010), Kiss & Tell (2009), and When the Sun Goes Down (2011).

In 2022, Selena appeared in the “Selena + Chef” show as host, “Only Murders in the Building” television series as Mabel Mora, Hotel Transylvania: Transformania and Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me films. Selena will be seen in the “Emilia Perez” upcoming film.

How many boyfriends Selena Gomez had?

According to sources and reports, Selena Gomez has had affairs with several celebrities, including Justin Bieber, Niall Horan, Taylor Lautner, Charlie Puth, Nick Jonas, The Weeknd, Zedd, Samuel Krost, and Orlando Bloom. But Selena Gomez has confirmed only four people for the relationship. Apart from this, Selena did not say anything to anyone else, due to which there is no confirmation whether Selena had a relationship with the rest.

Did Selena Gomez date Justin Bieber?

Selena Gomez started dating Justin Bieber in December 2010. Justin Bieber is a Canadian singer. Selena was in an on-again relationship with singer Justin Bieber, and they broke up and separated in March 2018. Rahi in Selena’s eight-year relationship with Justin Bieber. After separating from Justin Bieber, Selena dated many celebrities.

Who is Selena Gomez New Boyfriend?

Selena Gomez first dated singer Nick Jonas in 2008, but they parted ways in 2009. After this, Selena was in a relationship with Canadian singer Justin Bieber from 2010 to 2018. While in a relationship with Justin, Selena briefly dated Russian-German DJ Zedd in 2015. In January 2017, Selena dated Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd. But after a few months, in September, both of them broke up. After this, Selena said that Taylor Swift is her friend.

Recently Selena Gomez confirmed the news of her new relationship. Selena Gomez’s new boyfriend is “The Chainsmokers” Drew Taggart.

How old is Selena Gomez?

Selena Gomez was born to Mandy Teefey and Ricardo Joel Gomez in Grand Prairie, Texas, U.S. Selena Gomez’s age is 30 years. Selena Gomez’s full name is Selena Marie Gomez. Selena Gomez’s birth date is 22 July 1992. Selena Gomez’s mother is of Italian ancestry, and her father is of Mexican descent. Selena Gomez’s zodiac sign is Cancer. Selena Gomez’s nationality is American.

How much is Selena Gomez’s Net Worth?

According to other sources, Selena Gomez’s net worth is around $95 million. Selena Gomez has made her mark as an actress, singer, and producer. Selena has released many songs and appeared in many movies and television shows. Selena has a luxurious house and expensive cars. Selena has also earned her income from promotions and endorsements.

