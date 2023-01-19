Who is Julian Sands wife? Is British Actor Julian Sands Missing?

Julian Sands is a British Actor. Julian is well-recognized for his work in the Warlock, The Killing Fields, Arachnophobia, Boxing Helena, A Room with a View, and Leaving Las Vegas. Julian Sands is also famous for his role as Vladimir Bierko in “24”, as Yulish Rabitov in “Banshee”, and as Jor-El in Smallville.

Who is Julian Sands wife?

Julian Sands was married twice. Julian Sands first married British journalist Sarah Harvey in 1984. Julian Sands’ wife gave birth to a son named Henry Sands. A few years later, in 1987, Julian divorced Sarah Ko Diya. After this, Julian Sands married for the second time in 1990. Julian Sands’s wife’s name is Eugenia Citkowitz. She is the daughter of Lady Caroline Blackwood, a journalist and Anglo-Irish novelist and socialite, and Israel Citkowitz, an American composer-pianist. Julian and Eugenia have two daughters named Imogen Morley Sands and Natalya Morley Sands.

British actor Julian Sands identified as missing Hiker in Southern California

Julian Sands went missing on 13 January 2023 while travelling to Mount Baldy, California, in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles. Actor Julian Sands is not traced as of 19 January 2023. Police are searching for them. Police say ground rescue groups abandoned their investigation over the weekend due to the risk of avalanches, but drones and helicopters are continuing to investigate. The car of Julian Sands was identified on 18 January 2023.

How old is Julian Sands?

Julian Sands’s birth name is Julian Richard Morley Sands. Julian Sands’s age is 65. Julian Sands was born to his parents in Otley, West Yorkshire, England. Julian Sands’s birth date is 4 January 1958. Julian Sand did his studies at Lord Wandsworth College, Long Sutton, Hampshire. Julian Sands’s nationality is British.

What movies has Julian Sands been in?

Julian Sands made his acting debut with the “Privates on Parade” film in 1982. In 1984, Julian made his television debut with the “The Box of Delights” series as a Greek Soldier. Julian Sands also acted in many movies and tv shows, including Jackie Chan Adventures, Dark Kingdom: The Dragon King, Napoleon, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, Ghost Whisperer, A Nasty Piece of Work, Medici: Masters of Florence, Person of Interest, Agatha Christie’s Marple, Benediction, The Garden of Evening Mists, Suspension of Disbelief, The Haunted Airman, Stargate: The Ark of Truth, The Scoundrel’s Wife, The Phantom of the Opera, Warlock: The Armageddon, Gothic, The Killing Fields, The Doctor and the Devils, and more.

