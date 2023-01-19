Does Stacey Dooley have a husband? What was her relationship with Kevin Clifton? Did she have Children

Stacey Dooley is an English television presenter, journalist, and popular media personality. Stacey as a feminist, rose to fame in 2008 after appearing in Blood, Sweat, and T-Shirts as a participant. As a famous media personality, people are thus curious to know about her life. Accordingly, in the article, we are updating you with all the latest information about her personal life.

Who is Stacey Dooley’s husband?

Stacey Dooley’s marital status is presently single. The television presenter has not been married yet. But she has been in a relationship with Kelvin Clifton since 2019. The duo as partner’s appeared at Strictly Come Dancing. The couple is still together and is going strong despite not getting married.

Does Stacey have children?

In August 2022, Stacey announced that she was expecting a child with partner Kelvin Clifton. Recently the couple in January 2023 was blessed with a baby girl. Stacey, on her Instagram handle, describes her baby as,

“Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev x.”

Stacey Dooley’s Identity Explored

Stacey Dooley, an English television presenter, journalist and media personality, was born on March 9, 1987, in Luton, Bedfordshire, England. She studied at Stopsley High School but left at 15 to work as a shop assistant at Luton Airport. She also served a job at a hairdresser’s salon at Bramingham.

She rose to fame when she appeared as a contestant on Blood, Sweat, and T-Shirt. She made documentaries on child labour and women in developing countries for BBC Three. In 2018 she was appointed as a member of the Order of the British Empire for her services to broadcasting, and in the same year, she won the sixteenth series of Strictly Come Dancing with her partner Kevin Clifton. Dooley presented Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-up Star from 2019 to 2020.

