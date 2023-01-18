A Murder Charge has been Filed Against the Husband of Missing Cohasset Woman Ana Walshe

Brian Walshe, the husband of Ana Walshe, who has been missing since January 1, 2023, has been charged with her murder. A warrant was issued from Quincy District Court on Tuesday against him.

According to the district attorney’s office in Norfolk County, Walshe is scheduled to be put on trial on Wednesday. However, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey refused to disclose what led to the murder charge. Still, in a video statement on Tuesday, he said that the ” evidence in support” of the charge would likely be presented in the trial.

Brian Walshe was previously arrested for misguiding the investigators in the search operation. He also entered a not-guilty plea to misleading a police investigation at his trial last week in Quincy District Court. He is being held on a bail of $ 500000 cash or a $ 5 million surety bond.

According to the reports of the police Ana Walshe was reported missing on Jan.4 by her husband and employer. She was last seen at around 4 or 5 a.m. on Jan.1 at her Cohasset home by her family members. She was supposed to take a ride for the flight to Washington, D.C. though it was not yet confirmed that she took a ride. But Police confirmed that she never boarded a flight out of Boston Logan International Airport. Also, her cell phones and credit cards have not been active since her missing.

Before Ana Walshe disappeared, Brian went to a local home improvement store to purchase a tarp and cleaning supplies. Police in the investigation at his house found a knife and blood in the basement area of the Walshe’s home.

