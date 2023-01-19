Who is Devin Willock Wife? Is Devin Willock Married?

Chandler was connected to University of Georgia football player Devin Willock. LeCroy was killed in a car accident. Following Devin Willock’s death, online tributes poured in for the footballer, with fans offering condolences to friends and family. One user said, “Video was made yesterday of the Dawgs OL including Devin Willock. Look at that smile on his face. This world has lost a good one. Praying for his family and Dawg Nation.” Another said: “A video was shot yesterday of the Dawgs OL, including Devin Willock. He looks at that smile on his face. This world has lost a good one. Praying for his family and for Dawg Nation.”

Who was Devin Willock?

Devin Willock was a football player for the Georgia Bulldogs. After graduating from Paramus Catholic High School, he enrolled in the University of Georgia. He took part in each of the Dawgs’ 15 games that year. Willock was listed by ESPN as the 17th top prospect after going missing. The University of Georgia Athletic Association released the following statement: “The tragic passings of football player and student Devin Willock, as well as football staff member Chandler LeCroy, have left the whole Georgia family inconsolable. In the incident, two other football players suffered injuries. Both of them are in stable condition, and we will keep an eye on them with medical professionals.”

“Devin and Chandler were two remarkable guys who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football programme, and our sports department,” the speaker further stated.. We ask everyone to keep their families in prayer during this very difficult time. Best support possible to staff and student-athletes going through this bereavement Please continue to comment at this time, but ask everyone to keep those involved in your prayers.

Devin Willock’s family members

In his family, his parents’ name is David Willock (father) and his mother’s name is unknown. He had two brothers named Johnathan Willock and Dave Willock Jr.

His brother Johnathan, also a footballer, died in a car accident. He did not die at the scene but died of health complications caused by the accident.

Love relationship

Devin Willock is keeping his relationship status a secret. Anyway, we cannot say if he is currently in a relationship or single, we will update you as soon as we have data regarding his worship life. Stay tuned to this point for more data sooner rather than later.

