How did Haven Hughes and Chris Scott of KARK end up? A Little Rock radio station is hit by two tragedies

KARK, a famous news Station, is in a state of shock after losing its two members separately, including a reporter named Haven Hughes and producer Chris Scott. Haven was 22 years old at the time of her death, while Chris was 46. The news station confirmed their death and paid tribute to both on Twitter.

The news station said that Hughes was perfect in showing everyone’s story and was in the limelight wherever she worked.

“Her smile was bright and always backed up with an energetic and positive approach to life,” wrote the station. “She understood the responsibility of telling other people’s stories and was thrilled with being able to do it here in her home state, in her hometown and among family and friends,” and added. “Haven, we love you, we will miss you and we are all better for having had the chance to know you.”

The Little Rock Station KARK also paid tribute to Chris’s death and said that despite his nonappearance on the screen, he made sure that everything planned had to be shown to the viewers. The station described him as a soft-spoken man, and everyone loved to have talked to him.

Kark further wrote: “We send our sincere condolences to his mom Cindy, his sister Robin and his entire family. We are praying for your strength and courage, and make no mistake, we will miss him dearly.”

Explanation of the cause of death of both Haven and Scott

Hughes, a reporter of KARK, was found dead near 9400 Stagecoach Road along with Mark Hudson in a tragic accident on January 16. According to the investigation reports, Hughes and Mark Hudson, riding the motorcycle, was hit by another vehicle. Both of them died on the spot.

An investigation is being carried out for the circumstances leading to her death.

Following the death of Hughes, the next day, Chris Scott died of complications from a severe illness. According to a former colleague, Scott struggled with diabetes for over 20 years.

A Brief About Hughes and Scott

Haven Hughes, a reporter born in Arkansas, graduated from Henderson State University in Arkadelphia. As a POM squad member, she won an award for her on-air personality. She previously served as an anchor on Henderson Television and member of the Reddie Media Group and the panhellenic sorority Alpha Xi Delta. She has been working at KARK since August 2022.

Chris Scott worked as a producer for the news station and completed his graduation from Catholic High School in Little Rock.

