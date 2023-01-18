Who is Jenna Dewan’s new husband? Has Jenna Dewan remarried?

Jenna Dewan is a professional American Actress and dancer. Jenna began her career as a backing dancer for Janet Jackson and then worked with artists such as Pink, Christina Aguilera and Missy Elliott. Janna is best known for her role as Nora Clarke in the movie “Step Up”. She also appeared in the NBC series The Playboy Club and the FX series American Horror Story: Asylum. In 2022, Jenna Dewan appeared in the “Come Dance with Me” and “Superman & Lois” films.

What ethnicity is Jenna Dewan?

Jenna Dewan’s full name is Jenna Lee Dewan. Jenna Dewan’s age is 42 years as of 2022. Jenna Dewan was born in Hartford, Connecticut, U.S. to Nancy Smith (née Bursch) and Darryll Dewan. Jenna Dewan, also known as Jenna Dewan-Tatum. Jenna Dewan did her school at Notre Dame Preparatory School and then at Grapevine High School in Grapevine, Texas and did her colleagues at the University of Southern California. Jenna Dewan’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Jenna Dewan’s mother is of English, and German ancestry and Jenna Dewan’s father is of Polish and Lebanese descent. Jenna Dewan’s nationality is American.

Who is Jenna Dewan’s Husband?

Jenna Dewan’s fans want to know about Jenna Dewan’s husband, who is Jena Dewan’s husband and whether Jenna Dewan is still with her husband. Jenna Dewan started dating actor Channing Tatum in 2006. The two met during the shooting of the film “Step Up”. After this, on July 11, 2009, in Malibu, California, Jenna married Channing Tatum. In 2013, Jenna gave birth to a daughter named Everly Elizabeth Maisel Tatum.

After this, in 2019, Jenna Dewan filed for divorce from her husband, Channing Tatum and separated on 2 April 2018. In October 2018, Jenna Dewan confirmed her relationship with actor Steve Kazee. On February 2020, Jenna Dewan announced her engagement. In 2020, Jenna gave birth to a son named Callum Michael Rebel Kazee. Jenna Dewan and her partner Steve Kazee have been together since 2018.

How much is Jenna Dewan’s Net Worth?

Jenna Dewan’s net worth is around $30 million. Jenna Dewan earned her income from her acting. Jenna Dewan has worked in many movies and TV shows. Apart from acting, Jenna Dewan also earns income from her dancing. Jenna Dewan has a big house and car. Jeena Dewan lives her life like a luxury.

Jenna Dewan’s Movies Career

Jenna Dewan began her acting career in 2002 with the “The Hot Chick” film as Bianca Salsa Girl. In 2004, Jenna made her television debut with the “Quintuplets” series. Jenna Dewan is famous for her work in the Witches of East End, Supergirl, World of Dance, Man with a Plan, Flirty Dancing, The Resident, and The Rookie.

Jenna Dewan also appeared in many music videos, including “He Wasn’t Man Enough”, “You’re No Good”, “One Heart”, “So Real”, “Doesn’t Really Matter”, “Juramento”, “Not Myself Tonight”, “Gossip Folks”, and more.

Jenna Dewan also acted in many movies and tv series, including Take the Lead, Love Lies Bleeding, Falling Awake, American Virgin, Slightly Single in L.A., The Wedding Year, The Grudge 2, The Six Wives of Henry Lefay, Fab Five: The Texas Cheerleader Scandal, She Made Them Do It, So You Think You Can Dance, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Soundtrack, Robot Chicken, and more.

