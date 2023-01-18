Who is McClaude Bridges: Suspect who assaulted Ariana Simms is identified as a 66 year Old Man

Recently news became viral on many social networking sites about a lady named Ariana Simms, the mother of a 4-year-old daughter, who was attacked by a man in the parking area. Since the news circulated on social networking sites, many reactions have been seen on the internet.

Ariana, the victim, has shared her terrible story on her Facebook timeline with a message. Per the reports, Ariana was on her way to University Park Mall to spend the afternoon shopping with her 4-year-old daughter.

The Mishawaka Police Department and its detectives identified the man as McCalude Bridges jr. A suspect is a 66-year-old man.

Who is the Suspect, McClaude Bridges Jr?

The suspect who assaulted Ariana is a 66-year-old man, McClaude Bridges Jr. Bridge was taken into custody by the Mishawaka police department. He was booked in St. Joseph Country, Indiana, for charges of Robbery while armed with a deadly weapon and giving bodily injury to another person.

The victim, Simms, said: “Getting the phone call that they made an arrest and that this was the guy just really made me feel like we didn’t go through it for nothing,”

According to Indiana Department of Corrections files, Bridge 1986 was found guilty of two rape charges, one count of robbery and one count of attempted robbery. He was expected to be released in March 2020.

The Mishawaka Police, in its statement, said: “As far as steps to take to prevent being a victim of a similar crime, awareness is key. Try to see and know what is happening around you. Trust your instincts. If something feels off, it probably is. Most important is to keep calm and not panic. In this case, the victim did just that and was able to run to safety.”

When and What Happened?

Per the story shared by the victim, Ariana, on her Facebook timeline, she, with her daughter, was on her way to University park mall to spend the afternoon shopping, attacked by a suspected man. He held a large kitchen knife and forcefully got into her car.

Ariana started begging him and saying I’m sorry, I’m sorry, please don’t do this”. She gave him all her cash and credit cards and asked him to let her and her daughter out so that he could keep the car.

She then asked the suspect to buckle in her daughter, and while pretending to buckle her up, she unbuckled her and ran out of the back passenger gate, screaming. The suspect then ran away, and she did not know whether he had been caught.

After hearing the news that the suspect was taken into custody, Ariana thanked the Mishawaka Police Department and its detectives. She also thanked the witnesses coming her way while screaming and running from her car.

