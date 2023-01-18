Lanzey Komba, brother of Tik Tok star Peter Komba, died: What happened to him?

Lanzey Komba, the brother of Peter Komba’s brother, passed away. This article will go through all the reasons behind his death.

Lanzey Komba: what happened to him

Sierra Leone’s most famous Tik-toker and popular social media celebrity, Peter Komba, lost his older brother Lanzey Komba. His brother died on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, while receiving treatment in the hospital. Peter Komba posted a sad emoji on Instagram to confirm the information.

Cause of death

According to different news sources, the older brother of Peter Komba was reportedly admitted to the hospital under treatment, but he died unexpectedly. Lanzey Komba was known for their very warm and friendly personality. Many people want to know the exact reason behind the death of this TikTok star’s brother.

But the cause of the death of Lanzey Komba is still not declared publicly. We are trying to find more details; we will update you as we find something new. Focus On SL also shared a Facebook post “It has been reported that the older brother of popular Social Media Influencer and one of Sierra Leone’s most followed Tik-tokers, Peter Komba, passed away today in Freetown.

Lanzey Komba, the older brother of Peter Komba, was reportedly undergoing treatment in the hospital yesterday, but he unexpectedly passed away in the early hours of today, Tuesday, January 17th.

On his Instagram account, the Tik tok star posted a heartbreak emoji party confirming the news 💔💔”

Know more about Lanzey Komba

Lanzey Komba was the brother of social media influencer Peter Komba. Lanzey Komba, also known as Lens Komba, was married to Sai Lens Dann Komba. The couple was blessed with a kid, and his wife is currently pregnant.

Peter Umar Komba, also known as Peter A. A Komba is a content creator from Sierra Leone. He was working as Tik-Tok Ambassador while on the other side; he received recognition for his entertaining act on social media like singing, dancing and acting.

In an interview Peter A. A Komba said that his sister introduced him to TikTok and this social media platform played a very significant role in his life. The TikTok star revealed more about her personal and professional life in this interview.

People are pouring tributes on Social media

Hannah wrote,

“Popular tik tok star peter komba loss e elder brother ( lanzey Komba) tday. My condolences to peter and the entire family. Rest well broda man”

Idrissia Commented,

“May his sole rest in peace.”

Jackie Jenkins Commented,

“Rest In Peace elder komba”

One of the worst things anyone can go through in life is losing a loved one. Any journey must have a destination at the end. The person’s time on earth has regrettably come to an end now that they have died.

We wish him eternal peace and send our thoughts and prayers to his loved ones, family, friends. May he rest in peace.

Kindly use the comment box below to honor the death of Lanzey Komba by leaving a tribute.

Read Also: Mark Salling’s death: how did it happen