Mark Salling’s death: how did it happen

Mark Salling, Known for the Fox TV series Glee, passed away at age 35. Mark was an American singer and actor scheduled to go to prison on the accusation of child p*ronography a week before. During a welfare check, his family member reported him as missing.

Later, he was found dead on the same day. In January 2018, the actor’s body was found hanging from a tree in the San Fernando Valley nearby his home in Sunland, California. At that time, Salling’s cause of death was defined as asphyxia by hanging, suicide.

Now Investigation Discovery is ready to release “The Price of Glee”, the third part of the documentary series. The series is set to release this Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 PM ET.

Cause of Death Explained

On January 30, 2018, the former Glee actor was found dead by suicide after hanging himself, as informed by the Angeles coroner’s office. He was found dead at the Los Angeles Riverbed in an alone part of Big Tujunga Canyon, a few miles from the Salling house.

In that year, he was sentenced on charges of possessing child p*rnography.The specific reason for the death was later determined by an autopsy, notwithstanding the police and corner’s office’s initial evaluation that Salling died by suicide. His attorney also confirmed his death when he was found dead during a welfare check in the morning.

Salling pled guilty to child p*rnography and was scheduled for sentencing

Earlier, Mark was arrested in charge of child p*rnography in December 2015 after the LAPD’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a warrant against salling. Later he was accused of possessing matter of child p*rnography in a federal indictment filed in the year 2016.

According to other news reports Salling computer and Pendrive have more than 50,000 pictures of child p*rn. Eventually, the prosecution decided to sentence him to seven years of jail.

After Cory Monteith’s death in July 2013, Salling became the second Glee actor who died tragically. Cory Monteith was found dead in a hotel in Vancouver, British Columbia, at 31.

According to some unofficial reports, he died due to the wrong combination of alcohol and heroin. Navya Rivera became the third Glee star who died accidentally in a California lake in 2020.

