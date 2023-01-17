How Did Brian Tufano Die? The Cinematographer From Uk Died

Brian Tufano, a well-known UK filmmaker whose credits included Trainspotting and Billy Elliot, has died. Let’s take a closer look at Brian Tufano’s death and cause.

How Did Brian Tufano Die?

Brian Tufano, a veteran British cinematographer who worked on films such as Trainspotting, Shallow Grave, and Billy Elliot, died on January 14, 2023. He was 83. Tufano’s reps at McKinney Macartney Management confirmed the information to Deadline. Jon Wardle, Tufano’s former department head at the National Film and Television School in the United Kingdom, also paid tribute to the cameraman on Twitter. We regret that we must notify you that Brian Tufano has died. Brian Tufano was thought to have a pleasant personality. Given the recent news, many people must be interested in Brian Tufano’s cause of death. Brian Tufano’s exact cause of death has not yet been established.

Who is Brian Tufano?

Brian Tufano BSC was an English film director and cinematographer. Tufano began working as a projectionist at the BBC’s Gainsborough Studios in 1956, after being born in London in 1939. He later worked as a projectionist at Ealing Studios, which housed the BBC’s film department. He eventually advanced from trainee assistant to cameraman in 1963. Tufano collaborated with many filmmakers over his 21-year time at the BBC, including Jack Gold, Ken Russell, and Alan Parker. They all worked together in the 1975 BBC TV film The Evacuees. After leaving the BBC, Tufano served as an extra photographer on Ridley Scott’s 1982 film Blade Runner. In the 1990s, he worked on some groundbreaking films with Danny Boyle, whom he met at the BBC. They collaborated on Boyle’s feature debut, Shallow Grave, in 1994, which prepared the way for their subsequent performances in Trainspotting and A Life Less Ordinary.

Tributes to Brian Tufano:

Siobhan Synnot wrote on Twitter, “I’m saddened to learn that Trainspotting and Shallow Grave cinematographer Brian Tufano has died. In addition to being acclaimed for lensing landmark British films, I’ve lost count of the young filmmakers who has reported he worked on their school flicks for little or nothing.” Phillip posted on Twitter, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the loss of cameraman Brian Tufano BSC. I admired his collaborations with Danny Boyle on Shallow Grave and Trainspotting, and he was a wonderful and generous professor at the NFTS.”

