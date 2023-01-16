How did Devin Willock Die? A Football Player Died in a Car Crash

According to a statement, offensive lineman Devin Willock died in a car accident. Let’s look at Devin Willock’s death and cause of death in greater detail.

How did Devin Willock Die?

Devin Willock, a Georgia offensive lineman, was killed in a car accident in Georgia. According to the school, two more program-related passengers were injured. Willock was twenty years old. Athens-Clarke Police confirmed Devin Willock’s, 20, death. Willock was their offensive tackle. Chandler LeCroy, a Bulldogs staff member, was also killed in the tragedy.

What is Devin Willock’s Cause of Death?

Devin Willock died in a car accident. According to officials, the crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on Barnett Shoals Road. According to sources, a 2021 Ford Expedition was travelling south in the outside lane of the road when it left the tarmac and struck multiple trees and two power lines. Willock died on the spot, while LeCroy died in the hospital. Two more UGA football players were involved in the crash. According to police, a female passenger, 26, and McClendon, 21, both suffered minor injuries. The investigation is still ongoing. The death of Devin Willock has left the community in mourning.

Who is Devin Willock?

Willock, 20, started two games as a right guard this season, both against Tennessee and Kentucky. He was a redshirt sophomore at Paramus Catholic High School in New Milford, New Jersey. After redshirting his first season at Georgia, he appeared in 13 games as a backup in 2021. He marched in the Georgia parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the Bulldogs’ back-to-back championships after they upset TCU on Monday. Willock, a redshirt sophomore from New Jersey, was the offensive line’s backup for the whole season. This previous season, he appeared in all 15 of the team’s games. In 2020, as a senior at Paramus Catholic High School.

