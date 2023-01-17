Craig Wallebeck, GX94 Morning News Anchor, Dies At 66. What Happened to Craig Wallebeck?

Craig Wallebeck, the GX94 Morning News anchor, died at 66. In the following paragraphs, we’ll learn more about Craig Wallebeck.

What Happened to Craig Wallebeck?

Craig died this weekend, according to GX94’s social media page. We lost a radio legend and a wonderful friend this weekend. Craig Wallebeck, the GX94 Morning News Anchor, died on Saturday at 66. Craig was always ready to play a game, tell a funny story, or baffle us with the weekly news quiz on air. Craig will be sorely missed. Please accept my condolences to Craig’s family and friends. -Danny The Harvard crew extends heartfelt condolences to the family of Craig Wallebeck, our beloved broadcast friend. Craig died on Saturday at the age of 66.

Who is Craig Wallebeck?

Craig is a GX94 Morning News Anchor/Reporter. Wallebeck is a former 91-5 CKPR reporter. He attended William Alberhart High School. He currently resides in Yorkton, Saskatchewan.

Craig had worked in radio and television for nearly fifty years. In 2013, he came to Yorkton to do morning news on GX94. He received the Radio Television Digital News Association Lifetime Achievement Award last year. While Craig was very quiet, he was recognized as a significant newsman and widely respected, having recently earned the Radio Television Digital News Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award. Craig adored creating his unique Jambalaya for station potlucks and surprising people with his unusual hat collection and sense of humor.

Craig Wallebeck is a fantastic teammate:

Craig’s coworker thanked him in a note. We had to say goodbye to a comrade, compadre, coworker, and friend. Everyone who knew him has lost a piece of themselves. Craig Wallebeck, a newsman, passed away this past Friday. Craig was the type of person who would engulf you in his discussion. His presence controlled his stories, and his knack for the unusual drew you in. I always liked how his odd sense of humour made me want to join in on his shenanigans. Craig marched to the rhythm of his drum, wearing a kilt.

Tributes to Craig Wallebeck:

Dawn Kelly published, My heartfelt sympathies go out to Craig Wallebeck’s family, friends, and coworkers. Craig and I worked together in Thunder Bay decades ago, and I was pleased to keep in touch and have a chuckle on Facebook from afar. It was fantastic to see him honoured by the RTDNA for his achievements last year. He was the epitome of a newsman and a gentleman. Chris Maxwell Posted, Craig, I felt extremely fortunate to have worked with you at GX94. Even after I departed, I enjoyed communicating with you on social media. You affected me and many others and carried yourself like a broadcaster. My condolences go out to Craig’s family and friends during this terrible time.

Read Also – Who does Janelle Monáe date? Are Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monáe together?