Who does Janelle Monáe date? Are Tessa Thompson and Janelle Monáe together?

Janelle Monáe is a professional American Actress, Singer and rapper. Janelle signed with Atlantic Records through his Own Imprint and Wondaland Arts Society. Janelle has been nominated for the Grammy Awards eight times. In addition, Janelle won an MTV Video Music Award in 2010 as well as an ASCAP Vanguard Award.

Janelle Monae has been honoured with numerous honours and awards, including the Trailblazer of the Year Award in 2018 and the Billboard Women in Music Rising Star Award in 2015. On October 16, 2013, Janelle Monáe was named “Janelle Monáe Day” for activism and artistry. In 2022, Janelle Monáe based her album on the cyberpunk story collection “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computers”. In 2022, Janelle appeared in the “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” film and “Human Resources” television series.

How old is Janelle Monáe?

Janelle Monáe’s age is 37 years. Janelle Monáe was born to Michael Robinson Summers and Janet in Kansas City, Kansas, U.S. Janelle’s birth date is December 1, 1985. Janelle Monáe’s height is 5 feet approx. Janelle Monáe’s zodiac sign is Sagittarius. Janelle attended her school at F. L. Schlagle High School and then at American Musical and Dramatic Academy. She graduated from Perimeter College at Georgia State University. Janelle Monáe’s nationality is American.

What are Janelle Monáe’s pronouns?

The “Tightrope” singer explained that Janelle uses the pronouns they/them and she/her in batch to promote her book “The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computers” with the Los Angeles Times.

Who is Janelle Monáe Husband/Partner?

Janelle Monáe does not have a husband, as her relationship is not straight. Janelle Monae was in a relationship with the Same Gender. Janelle Monae’s partner’s name was Tessa Thompson. Both were in a relationship for three years, but now they have separated and are living their life in their own way.

Janelle Monáe’s Career

Janelle Monae began her singing career in 2003 with the demo album “The Audition”. Janelle made her debut with the “Metropolis: Suite I (The Chase)”. She released her first-length “The ArchAndroid, a concept album” studio album.

In 2009, Janelle made her acting debut with the “Stargate Universe” television series. In 2014, Janelle made her film debut with “Rio 2” as Dr. Monae. Janelle Monáe acted in many movies and television series, including Moonlight, Welcome to Marwen, Lady and the Tramp, Antebellum, Moonlight, UglyDolls, The Glorias, Dirty Computer, Dancing with the Stars, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, We the People, Saturday Night Live, Sesame Street, Homecoming and more.

Read Also:- Tennessee Police Officers Fired