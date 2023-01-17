Brittany Tee, 35, is missing, and police ask the public for help finding her

Massachusetts Police are urging the public to find a 35-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday night after leaving her boyfriend’s house. Brookfield-based Brittany tee was missing for one week, but she was reported after 3 days after she was last seen.

Joseph Early Jr, Worcester District, told Boston 25 News, “They’ve had a drone in the air, cadaver dogs, people on the ground. They got dogs looking for human scent. It’s been an extensive search,” Police searched near her boyfriend’s house for more clues while the police dogs found the Tee’s scent in the woods near Lewis Field, a playground.

Police Investigation

Police tried their effort to find any clue; on Sunday, they used a drone to survey the area from above to find Brittany Tee. Reporting of her missing was delayed due to lack of communication, as told by her friends. Marrie Sjoblom, a friend of Brittany, said: “there are so many people are concerd about Brittany; we all love her so much and just want to see her home safe.”

Many of her friends and family members showed up at the Brookfield police department to know about the status of the investigation, and they hoped this pressure would help to search for him faster. Sjoblom added, “Today was the day that all of us had enough. We did show a large presence of support out in the parking lot across the street from the station today, which I feel as though helped get the ball rolling,”

While another side, a group of her friends tried to search for Tee, and the police said to the group that they may unintentionally disrupt helpful evidence. Michael Blanchard, Brookfield Police Chief, said, “I know the urge is out there to go and help in the search right now, but we’re asking that you please not do that now,”

Police asked through Twitter post

Tee was 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighed approx 120 lbs with blue eyes and brown hair as described by the police. The District Attorney of Worcester County also posts two tweets about Brittany Tee.

There is an ongoing search in Brookfield involving the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), State Police K-9 Unit, State Police Crime Scene Services, Brookfield Police, Brookfield Fire and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County DA’s Office.

Anyone with information about where Brittany may have been this week or anyone who’s seen her is asked to contact the State Police Troop C Headquarters at 508-829-8326 or the Brookfield Police at 508-867-5570. Also, anyone in town with security cameras is asked to contact the police.

