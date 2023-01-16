The suspect in the fatal shooting of a Riverside County deputy sheriff has been identified

On January 13, 2023, Riverside county deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot and killed in Lake Elsinore, as informed by the sheriff’s office. The suspect was also seriously injured in the reverse firing. Check the whole incident in detail in the article.

Details about Darnell Calhoun murder case

30 years old, Darnell Calhoun recently joined the department and was the victim of the Lake Elsinore shooting. On January 13, at the 18000 block of Hilldale Lane, in Lakeland Village, he responded to domestic violence and child custody.

During the response, Deputy Darnell Calhoun was shot by the suspect at Lakeland village. While another officer came to the place and found Calhoun in severe condition. After that, the second officer engaged in gunfire with the suspect resulting in the suspect being seriously wounded.

After that, the second officer engaged in gunfire with the suspect resulting in the suspect being seriously wounded. The sheriff shared the information from their respected Twitter handle.

San Diego Sheriff

Our hearts are broken after hearing about the line-of-duty death of

@RSO Deputy Darnell Calhoun. Our deepest condolences to our brothers and sisters at the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Riverside County Sheriff

We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed in the line of duty this afternoon. Updates will follow as soon as more information becomes available.

What happened between Jesse Navarro and officers

Deputy Calhoun tried to approach the house, but the suspect started shooting at Calhoun; as a result, the deputy also started gunfire on the suspect. When the second officer came to the spot, the suspects began firing at him, resulting in the second officer firing on the suspect and seriously injuring him.

The suspect was identified as “Jesse Navrro”

Jesse Navarro is the name of the suspect who murdered Riverside County, Sheriff Deputy Calhoun. Also, the Riverside Country authorities confirmed the suspect’s name as “Jesse Navarro”.

Now Navarro was admitted to the hospital under police custody. 42-year-old Jesse Navarro is a resident of Lake Elsinore; police officers are still finding the reason behind the shooting.

According to some old court records, Navarro and his wife filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in July. According to the documents, the couple shared the Hilldale Lane house with four teens. Ed Brophy also shares a tweet about Jesse Navarro.

“The man who murdered Riverside County Sheriff Deputy Calhoun has been identified.

He’s 42-year-old Jesse Navarro, a resident of Lake Elsinore.”

