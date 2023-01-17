Braydon Johnson's Missing Case: What Is The Mystery?

Braydon Johnson’s missing case is just a deception started through social media. A Facebook post suddenly became viral throughout the Angelo Area; according to the post, a toddler named Breydon Johnson has gone missing, the San Angelo Police department said.

According to the post, the child was described as suffering from autism, and as per reports, the child Brayden Johnson ran away with the family dog from his house. After checking all the facts, The San Antonio Police department clarified that the post was fake and all the information given in the post was wrong. Otherside, the kid Johnson has not been the subject of any reports of missing.

Alabama Police say it is just a social media rumour claiming a toddler and dog were missing. Someone con artist posted “What’s Happening in Helena” on the Facebook group.

They Wrote ” “HELP!!! #Helena,” read one of the posts. “This morning, my son Brayden Johnson left with our dog Hank. If you spot him, please send me a private message and post it on any website. He is autistic and has been missing for eight hours. Police were already contacted”.

Police Investigation in the Case

Brad Flynn, Chief of Helena Police, said, “These posts are entirely fake; they just tried to people’s heartstrings, hoping for shares. Further, the police chief claimed that all the information posted on Facebook about Beydon’s missing case was false and suspected of hurting people’s emotions to gain sympathy.

Further, he elaborates that later, the fraudster could change the original text and images in the post into an advertisement link because it has already gained enormous popularity. The post still is visible on their profile.

Further, Chief Flynn said, “At that point, you are unknowingly sharing that scammers information all the other times it’s been shared, and on top of that, the link is usually fraudulent, so it’s used to obtain personal and credit card information, If something appears fishy, it probably is. The chief also clarified that the Helena Police Department would have published its post about missing children.”

