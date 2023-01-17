Billy Coile, a 43-Year-Old Boater from Mandeville, was Reported Missing until He was Discovered Dead

Billy Coile, a guy from Mandeville, went missing nine days ago while fishing alone on Lake Pontchartrain. Authorities made the discovery of his corpse public on Monday night. Let’s take a closer look at it.

The Boater from Mandeville, Age 43, What Occurred to Him?

Billy Coile had been missing since Sunday when his boat was discovered drifting beneath the bridges close to the 23-mile marker on Lake Pontchartrain (Jan. 8). Coile allegedly took the ship on Saturday to go fishing, according to the boat’s owner (Jan. 7).

According to the officials, the empty boat was seen drifting under the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at 8:30 on Sunday morning. Coile’s automobile was located parked at the Mandeville Harbor. Over 230 nautical miles away from land and water, the Coast Guard, the St. Tammany Parish Police dept, and the Louisiana Office of Wildlife and Fisheries looked for Coile. According to a statement from Coast Guard officers on Monday night, the search has been suspended.

Billy Coile was Missing; He was Later Discovered Dead:

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reports that 44-year-old Billy Coile’s corpse was found around three-quarters of a mile offshore on Monday afternoon, near Green Point and the east side of Mandeville.

The body was brought to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office, where the cause and manner of death will be determined. Sheriff Randy Smith expresses his sympathy to the Coile family and extends his profound gratitude to Wildlife and Fisheries, the STPSO Ocean Division, the STPSO Dive Team, and the many volunteers who never gave up and search day and night for more than a week using every available resource.

The authorities are investigating the circumstances of Billy Coile’s death. The news undoubtedly devastated Billy Coile’s family and friends, and the neighbourhood is appalled by the senseless death.

Sincere condolences have been sent from all over the neighbourhood after hearing of Billy Coile’s loss, which has crushed her family and friends. On social media at this trying time, many individuals have shared their condolences and supported Billy Coile’s loved ones. We extend our condolences to Billy Coile’s family and friends at this trying time.

Officer of the Coast Guard

The Coast Guard said in a statement that the search was suspended Monday. We extend to the family our deepest condolences during this difficult time. As per Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Keefe, Zone New Orleans, a browsing mission planner for the U.S. Coast Guard, the decision to end a rescue and recovery case is never easy and is only formed after meticulous analysis of the factors involved in each instance. If you have any information that might help locate Coile, contact the St. Tammany Parish Police dept at (985) 898-2338.

Read Also – How did Devin Willock Die? A Football Player Died in a Car Crash