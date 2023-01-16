Who is Robbie Knievel Wife?

Meet Robbie Knievel’s wife in this profile. American stuntman and daredevil Robbie Knievel was also known as Robert Craig Knievel. He was the son of motorcycle daredevil Evel Knievel and was born on May 7, 1962 in Butte, Montana.

Lui began performing stunts in the late 1970s and went on to set several motorcycle jumping world records, including jumping over 50 cars in 1979 and 14 buses in 1980.

He has also performed stunts such as jumping over the fountains of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and leaping over the Snake River Canyon on a rocket-propelled motorcycle.

Robbie was introduced to the world of dangerous feats while growing up in Butte, Montana. His father, the famous motorbike daredevil Evel Knievel, was famed for pulling off life-threatening exploits in front of a live audience. Robbie got his first motorbike when he was quite young, and he rapidly became passionate with the sport.

Robbie started doing stunts himself in the late 1970s, frequently as a warm-up for his father’s acts. He started setting power jumping world records and acquired a reputation as a brave and gifted performer very soon. He established records for jumping over 50 automobiles in 1979 and 14 buses in 1980, respectively. Robbie became a significant figure in the field of stunts and daredevils as a result of his early exploits.

In the 1980s, Robbie began performing more ambitious stunts, such as jumping over the fountains of Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He also attempted to leap Snake River Canyon on a rocket-propelled motorcycle, a stunt his father had attempted in 1974 and failed to complete. While Robbie’s attempt was ultimately unsuccessful, it further solidified his reputation as a fearless and talented performer.

Throughout the 1990s and 2000s, Robbie kept up his stunt work and earned the moniker “King of Daredevilry.” He developed a reputation for his distinctive backflip, which he used in many of his feats. He has also begun dipping his toes into various entertainment mediums including acting and reality TV.

Despite his success, Robbie’s career has not been without controversy. He has often been criticized for performing dangerous stunts without proper safety precautions and many of his stunts have resulted in injury. He has also struggled with personal demons, including substance abuse and legal troubles. Despite these difficulties, Robbie has maintained his status as a well-liked and revered figure in the stunt and daredevil communities. Up until his retirement in 2007, he kept performing stunt jobs. At the age of 60, he passed away on January 13, 2023.

Robbie Knievel was a skilled and courageous performer who made a big impression on the stunt and daredevil communities. He accomplished life-threatening acts, broke several world records, and was well-known for his trademark backflip. As the son of the illustrious Evel Knievel, he also had a special position in the annals of daredevilry. He will be regarded as a performer who stretched the bounds of what was conceivable and astonished audiences for many years.

Robbie Knievel’s wife

Knievel had three daughters, Krysten, Karmen and Maria. He also had two grandchildren, Analise and Kane. He died of pancreatic cancer in Reno, Nevada on January thirteen, 2023, at the age of 60.

