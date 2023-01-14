How did Elias O. Baquerovd die? Veteran Broadcast Is No More

This morning, Elias O. Baquerovd, a veteran broadcast journalist, died. Let’s go into Elias’s life and death in further depth.

What Happened to Elias O. Baquerovd?

Elias died this morning, according to Aksyon Radyo Cebu, who confirmed the news on social media. We regret to inform you that Mr. Elias O. Baquero, a colleague and Yagyagan program anchor, died this morning. Ms. Grace Caroline Baquero, his daughter, corroborated this. Mr. Elias, one of the greatest in the profession, was also a former mayor of Balilihan, Bohol, and a well-known broadcast journalist in Cebu. The DYRC team is profoundly grieved by his premature death and asks that everyone pray for his bereaved family during this difficult time and his comfort and that God hastens his soul’s ascension to Heaven.

How did Elias O. Baquerovd die?

This morning, Ninong Sir Elias O. Baquero died. His family confirmed the information. He was discovered unresponsive to CR. He was rushed to Visayas Med, but he did not survive. According to the initial reports, Elias died of a heart attack earlier today. We seek to contact Elias’s friends and relatives to learn more about his demise. This section will be updated as quickly as new information about the tragic tragedy that moved many people to tears becomes available.

Who is Elias O. Baquerovd?

Elias is a Yagyagan broadcaster. He was a great media figure, a professional broadcast journalist in Cebu, and a former mayor of Balilihan, Bohol. Elias O. Baquero has been voted the new Press Officer for the Rotary Club of Cebu East! We are incredibly proud of you. The Cebu Province Association of Accredited Cooperatives (CPAAC), led by President Elias O. Baquero, presented @GovJunjunDavide with a certificate of appreciation for recognizing CPAAC and giving resources, including a Php15-million cooperative facility. Cebuanos should be aware that the Cebu Province Association of Accredited Cooperatives (CPAAC) still exists and is dependable throughout Cebu Province.

Tributes to Elias O. Baquerovd:

Dante published; the news I heard this morning astounded me. My journalism colleague and friend Elias Baquero has died (in a white polo shirt). According to preliminary reports, Ely died of a heart attack earlier today. Details will be uploaded as soon as they become available. Bay Ely, rest in peace… Jovelyn Satinitigan Posted, Ninong Sir Elias O. Baquero died this morning, much to our regret. The confirmation came from the family. He was discovered unresponsive to a CR. Siya gidala sa Visayas Med, pero wala na-revive. Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers.

