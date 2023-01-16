Who is Kanye West Wife?

Born An American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer by the name of Kanye Omari West. West, who was reared in Chicago after moving there as a child, rose to fame as a producer for Roc-A-Fella Records in the early 2000s by working on songs for a variety of artists and inventing the “chipmunk soul” sampling technique.

Career of Kanye West

He established the GOOD Music record label the same year. On the albums Late Registration (2005), Graduation (2007), and 808s & Heartbreak, West experimented with a variety of musical components, including orchestras, synths, and autotune (2008). Both critically acclaimed and financially successful, My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy (2010) and Yeezus (2013) were his fifth and sixth studio albums. With The Life of Pablo (2016) and Ye (2018), West expanded his range of musical genres, and Jesus Is King (2018) saw him go into Christian and gospel music (2019). Donda (2021), his ninth album, debuted to mixed critical reception but sustained economic success. The two full-length collaboration albums Kids See Ghosts (2018) with Kid Cudi and Watch the Throne (2011) with Jay-Z are also included in Kanye West’s career.

Early Life and Birth of Kanye West

West was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 8, 1977. He relocated to Chicago, Illinois, with his mother when he was three years old, following the separation of his parents. One of The Atlanta Journal-earliest Constitution’s black photojournalists, Ray West, was a former member of the Black Panther Party. Ray then converted to Christianity and used his son’s start-up funds to build the Good Water shop and cafe in Lexington Park, Maryland in 2006. Donda C. West (née Williams), West’s mother, held positions as chair of the English department at Chicago State University and professor of English at Clark University in Atlanta before retiring to work as his manager.

West grew up in a middle-class environment and attended the Polaris School for Individual Education in suburban Oak Lawn, Illinois after living in Chicago.At age 10, West moved with her mother to Nanjing, China, where she taught at Nanjing University on a Fulbright scholarship. According to his mother, West was the only foreigner in his class, but he settled in well and picked up the language quickly, though he’s forgotten most of it now. Asked about his high school grades, West replied, “I got A’s and B’s.”

Wife of Kanye West

In September 2018, West announced he would be returning to Chicago permanently to host his Yeezy company. That didn’t actually happen, and West instead bought 2 ranches near Cody, Wyoming, where he recorded his eighth solo album, Ye. Kardashian lives with their children in a house the now-separated couple own in California, while West has moved into a house across the street to be near their children. In the fall of 2021, West began selling his Wyoming ranch.

In July 2020, West acknowledged the possibility of Kardashian ending their marriage due to her anti-abortion views. Later that month, West tweeted that he had attempted to divorce Kardashian. He also wrote that the Kardashian family tried to “lock him away.” In January 2021, CNN reported that the couple were in discussions of divorce. A month later, Kardashian filed for divorce, with the couple citing “irreconcilable differences,” accepting joint custody of their children and refusing mutual support. In 2021, West has stated that staying married to Kardashian is preferable to divorcing her. In November 2022, the divorce was officially finalised, and West was mandated to pay $200,000 in child support each month as well as pay for half of the children’s medical expenses. Safety and education are expensive.

