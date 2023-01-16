What caused the death of Papa Ajasco aka Femi Ogunrombi? Nollywood actor’s death cause explained

The Nollywood industry is mourning the loss of their Papa Ajasco, aka Femi Ogunrombi. The Nollywood comic actor reportedly took his last breath on Saturday, 14 th January 2023. His death was confirmed by a theatre professional, Husseini Shaibu, on his Twitter account on Sunday in a statement which reads:

He wrote, “I have just been reliably informed that the ethnomusicologist, former Music Instructor with #NATIONALTROUPE and one time stand in for the ‘Papa Ajasco’ character on the popular #waleadenugaprod comic series ‘Papa Ajasco’ Mr Femi Ogunrombi is dead. “I am told that the actor, singer, highlights and trained nurse whom we fondly called ‘Uncle Ogurombo’ (not to his hearing though) passed on this evening (Saturday).”

Explanation of the cause of his death

Presently it is unknown whether in what circumstances led to his death. No statement by any of his family members or any other relatives has been made regarding the reason for his demise. We are attempting to contact the family to know the details. We will provide you with sufficient information as soon as possible.

Who was Femi Orgunrombi? All about Papa Ajasco

Femi Orgunrombi, most popularly known as papa Ajasco, was a music and film director, composer, voice trainer and multi-instrumentalist. He attended the Obafemi Awolowo University to pursue his career in acting and study drama and music there. Apart from being with wap TV and the National Troupe of Nigeria, Femi collaborated with the Tenstrings Music Institute. Moreover, the legendary comic actor has over three decades of experience as a musicologist.

Femi Orgunrombi was best known for his role in the comedy series Papa Ajasco by Wale Adenuga. The character was previously portrayed by Abiodun Ayoyinka, who left the show for an unknown reason, and Orgunrombi took over and has played Papa Ajasco since then. Papa Ajasco, the favourite 1990s show of every child, was full of laughter, and the students watched our hearts out, making their childhood days memorable.

Tributes Surfaced online

As soon as the news of his demise was made public social media is thus filled with his rest in peace messages. People in large numbers are paying tribute to their favourite comic star. Our condolence and support are with his family members and loved ones. May god give them the strength to overcome their sorrows. May the divine soul rest in peace forever.

Adenekan Mayowa wrote: Veteran actor Femi Ogunrombi AKA Papa Ajasco is dead. Many people use images of the first papa Ajasco Mr Abiodun Ayoyinka. Still, the one that died is Mr Femi Ogunrombi, who took over the character when Mr Abiodun Ayoyinka pulled out of the show. May his soul RIP.

Doctor Penking expressed his heartfelt message: Femi Ogunrombi has passed on. Papa Ajasco was an actor, singer, highlife, and trained nurse. This man-made our childhood. May God grant him a safe journey back home.

Kenneth paid tribute and wrote: Femi Ogunrombi has passed on. Papa Ajasco was an actor, singer, highlife, and trained nurse. This man-made our childhood. May God grant him a safe journey back home

Kenny expresses his heartfelt message: The veteran Nollywood actor and registered nurse Femi Ogunrombi AKA ‘Papa Ajasco’ of the TV comedy series dead. Before his death, Ogunrombi composed over 20 national songs and was featured in many movies. May his soul rest in peace.

