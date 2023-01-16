Mursal Nabizada, Who was she? What happened to the Former Afghan MP

Mursal Nabizada was a former Afghan MP, and she was directly working very well in her job. Recently she and her bodyguard were shot dead at her home in the capital of Afghanistan, Kabul. She was 32 years old at the situation when she was killed. She was one of the most powerful female MPs of Afghanistan, and she was also one of the major powers who seized the Taliban itself. During the attack on the 15th of January, 2023, her brother and her second security guard were brutally wounded. Apart from that, her official security guard and bodyguard certainly died with her in the incident.

Mursal Nabizada Death Details

Mursal Nabizada died on the 15th of January 2023 while she was just 32 years old, and she has directly been murdered by someone at her house in the capital city of Afghanistan, Kabul. She was certainly working as a very efficient MP in Afghanistan, and she also received proper recognition in her entire job. Other colleagues and ministers have stated that she was very efficient in her work, and her work was the major reason the murder happened to the opposition. She certainly got elected in 2021 and did many successful things till 2023, but sadly her death happened at a very early age, and she could not survive her life.

Cause of Death of Mursal Nabizada

Mursal Nabizada died on the 15th of January 2023, and the exact reason for which the death happened was murder, as she has directly been murdered by someone who entered her house on the 15th of January 2023 and certainly killed the MP. In that situation, her brother and two security guards were present in the house, and one of her leading security guards, who worked as her bodyguard, died with her in the incident while protecting her and her brother. The other security guard was brutally injured in the entire incident and taken to the hospital. Her brother has fewer chances of Survival, as stated by the hospital department.

Murder Details of Mursal Nabizada

Mursal Nabizada was killed on the 15th of January, 2023, when she was 32 years old. She was directly murdered after someone entered her house on the 15th of January, 2023, in the capital city of Kabul. Her survival of the incident was impossible as there was very less security present in the house on the 15th of January, and as it was a Sunday, few security guards went on leave. It was certainly a well-planned murder that was performed as the Murderer directly knew the security guard present in the house and certainly worsted upon that itself. Certainly, that have been a lot of Investigations related to the murder, and certain Taliban forces are being investigated.

Overall Investigation Details of the Case

The overall death certainly happened on the 15th of January, 2023. The police officers certainly started investigating the murder on that particular day’s self. As it seemed with the proper investigation being done, there were no details available from the first half of the investigation that would state that modern was closed to any location. The security department of the MP also made a proper investigation to catch the murderer. Still, there have not been any details available within one day. It is estimated that the local police department will directly find the modular who will be someone of the opposition. It is also expected that there might be a Taliban history related to the murder that gradually started in 2021 and caused her murder in 2023.

Read Also:- Darnell Calhoun, Riverside County Deputy Killed in Lake Elsinore, Details of Suspect