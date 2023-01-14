Ray Cordeiro, Longest Working DJ in the World, dies at the age of 98

Ray Cordeiro was famous for being the world’s longest-working DJ, and he was famous under the name of uncle Ray. He became very successful and famous throughout his overall career as a DJ and created a lot of impact in the life of his fans. Recently on the 13th of January 2023, he was taken to a local medical centre near his house, and it was certainly stated that he had died at the age of 98. The exact details of the death are not provided, but it is estimated that he died of natural causes due to his age. People have directly impacted his memorable service as a DJ, and he has been the world’s longest-working individual.

Ray Cordeiro Details of Death

Cause of Death of Ray Cordeiro

Working Career of Ray Cordeiro as a DJ

Ray Cordeiro started his radio career in the British broadcasting industry in 1949. Later on, in 1950, he moved to Hong Kong and hosted various programs at the industrial 1957. One of his shows became very famous and popular for English songs, and he created the recognition that was supposed to be received as he started creating records in the early part of his career. Within 1962 he became famous worldwide and certainly started performing a lot of successful recognition. Certainly, he retired after 51 years of working as a DJ in 2021 and was recorded to be the longest-working DJ on the entire planet.

Overview of Net Worth during death

Ray Cordeiro has worked for a total of 51 years as a DJ, for which he has received the proper recognition that he has supposed to receive. During the time he died in certainly had an overall net worth of 1.5 million that was successfully created through a lot of hard work in the DJ industry. As he worked for nearly 50 years, he certainly created a lot of impact through his overall career and received the lord of recognition and became very successful in his life in whatever he did. The recognition he received was also very successful, and he certainly became famous and successful in his life. Working as the longest DJ in the entire world was a great recognition which you had in certainly he died at the age of 98 after being very famous and recognized in his life.

