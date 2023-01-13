Is Gerri Willis still married? Know Gerri Willis Married Life

Gerri Willis is a famous American television news journalist. Garri was the former host of “The Willis Report” show, a daytime program on Fox Business covering personal and consumer finance issues.

Gerri Willis also served as the business manager of The Miami Student, America’s oldest college newspaper. Prior to joining Fox Business, Gerri Willis served as personal finance editor for CNN and hosted the weekly half-hour program “Your Bottom Line”.

Prior to working at CNN, Willis was senior financial correspondent at Smart Money magazine. Gerri Willis joined Fox Business Network in March 2010. Willis appeared on all of the network’s shows.

How old is Gerri Willis? Where is Gerri Willis Fox News?

Gerri Willis was born to her parents in Spruce Pine, North Carolina, U.S. Gerri’s birth date is August 14, 1959. Gerri Willis’s age is 63 years. Gerri did her studies at Columbia Business School and Miami University. Gerri Willis’s height is 6 feet approx. Gerri Willis’s zodiac sign is Leo. Currently, Gerri Willis lives in Westchester County. Gerri Willis’s nationality is American.

Who is Gerri Willis Husband?

Gerri Willis Fox News married David Evans in 1994. Gerri discovered the abnormality in May 2016 and after seeing a physician, announced her breast cancer. A year later, Gerri announced that she was in remission from cancer. As of October 2017, Gerri has undergone a mastectomy, four months of chemotherapy, and five weeks of daily radiation treatment.

FBN’s Gerri Willis Is Taking a Leave of Absence to Fight Cervical Cancer https://t.co/8ecqxxDzih my note to @GerriWillisFBN “you go girl…you beat this for all of us” — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 29, 2020

On 28 January 2020, Gerri announced that she would be taking time off as she would undergo surgery to deliver a message to the pre-cancer couple. Gerri Willis and her husband David are still together.

How much is Gerri Willis’s Net Worth?

Gerri Willis earns from his journalism and hosting profession. Gerri has hosted many shows. Gerry Willis has a net worth of around $2 million. Gerri Willis lives his life in luxury. Gerri has a big house and cars. Willis may earn his income from other sources, but that has not been disclosed.

