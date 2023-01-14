How did Country Boy Eddie die? The former Music Icon Died At 92

Gordon Edwards Burns, popularly known as Country Boy Eddie or Country Boy Eddy, died at 92. In detail, how Country Boy Eddie died and what caused his death.

What happened to Country Boy Eddie?

Gordon Edwards Burns, aka Country Boy Eddie, was a country singer, guitarist, and fiddler who hosted the WBRC-venerable Country Boy Eddie Show from 1957 through 1993. Mike Dubberly GDA announced the terrible news on Twitter.

How did Country Boy Eddie die?

“Country Boy Eddy died quietly at his home in Warrior this morning,” a family member said. Country Boy Eddie’s death was thought to be natural and caused by old age. Burns, the youngest of eight children raised on his family’s 200-acre farm in Blount County, had wanted to be a radio personality since he was ten years old and a fan of Curley Fox on the Grand Ole Opry. In 1946, he learned to play the fiddle and joined Happy Hal Burns’ band for a performance on WBRC-Crossroads AM’s Variety Show.

Who is Country Boy Eddie?

Country Boy Eddie was a gem and symbol for WBRC and Alabama country music. Gordon Edwards Burns, better known as Country Boy Eddie, peddled Garden Spot Seeds door to door at 13 to buy his first fiddle. In 1957, Eddie debuted the Country Boy Eddie Show on WBRC. He rose to prominence in Alabama due to his country music programme, which aired for 38 years. Over the years, he had welcomed several celebrities on his show (before they were massive stars). Country Boy Eddie also had his music show in Nashville.

Tributes to Country Boy Eddie:

Russell Jones of WBRC stated Eddie, the country boy, died. All those years, I recall watching him at my Grandfather’s house. I couldn’t wait to interview him when he reached 90. He’s an Alabama legend! I am delighted to be able to name Country Boy Eddie my buddy, wrote Janice Rogers of WBRC. We learned this morning that he had died. There are so many memories. What a life – what a gift for Alabama. #restinpeacecountryboyeddie.Bull Corry stated I was saddened to learn of Country Boy Eddie’s death. Eddie was a living legend. He and my Pop were friends, which led to the filming of “Country Boy Eddie’s Old Time Christmas” at Old York Farms. He will be greatly missed. Our condolences and prayers go out to the Burns family.

