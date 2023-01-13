What is Neil Morris Cause of Death? How Did Neil Morris Die?

Neil Morris, a legendary bass player also known as NeMo, best known for Maet Live and Never Neverland Express was passed away on 11 January 2023. The band confirmed the news through social media and wrote a heartful memorial for him. To know more about Neil Morris, check out this article.

Details about Neil Morris

May 12, 1958, was the date Neil Morris was born, known by his stage name NeMo. He spent more than 15 years with the band Maet Live and the Never Neverland Express. Meat Loaf’s live band uses the same accessories and female back voice to make the same enormous and create the original sound. In the UK, Meat Loaf was the top live band then. The Never Neverland Express is an incredible 7-piece live band.

The reason behind the death of Morris

Famous guitar artist who played for Maet live and Many more bands, Neil Morris, died on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The News of his death is confirmed, but the real cause is still not disclosed. The famous band Never Neverland Express and Maet live announced his death on the face and posted a video with his picture.

They said of Facebook, ” We have to make the sad announcement that heaven has acquired a superb bass player. Yesterday, Neil “NeMo” Morris, our cherished bandmate and friend, passed away. A band member of Maet Live & The Never Neverland Express, a Meat Loaf tribute, for over 15 years… This honor is for you, friend. Until we next meet.”

People pouring tribute on Social media

The Robin

Last night we were notified that NeMo, the bass player in Maet Live and the Never Neverland Express had passed away.

The band mean a lot us, as we are sure they mean a lot to you – we are deeply saddened by this news.

The Robin would like send thoughts and condolences to NeMo’s family, friends and his band.

Thank you, Neil Morris.

Leigh Clark

Wow, shocker,went to college together, worked together for a while and watched him play in various bands (still have vhs battle of the bands in Wolvo civic when he was in FBI) condolence to Kerry and the family. If anyone knows the funeral arrangements I would be great full . RIP Neil

Lesley Ingram

And they are doing Minehead: Bootleg Ball – 21/1/23! – that will be difficult for them 😥😥😥

Peter Baggott

So sad ,such a decent chap ,he was with FBI in the 90’s ,a great musician .RIP

Lin Hill

Oh my goodness…….missed him at New Year, didn’t realise he was poorly 💔

Read Also: Black Lives Matter founder’s cousin was tased to death by the LAPD