What is Gerrie Coetzee Cause of Death? The Boxing Legend Is No More

Gerrie Coetzee, a boxing legend, died of lung cancer at the age of 67. The former world heavyweight champion was the first African boxer to compete for and win a world heavyweight championship, and he faced fighters such as Frank Bruno. Gerrie’s manager Thinus Strydom announced his death to News24 on Thursday (12.01.23) night, stating that he died from lung cancer. “He had been given his prognosis roughly a week ago, upon consultation, and died surrounded by his family,”.

Who is Gerrie Coetzee?

Gerrie was a competitor from 1974 to 1986, as well as in 1993 and 1997. He concluded his career with 40 fights, 33 wins, six losses, and one draw, including 21 knockouts. Gerrie held the WBA world heavyweight title from 1983 to 1984, with major knockout victories over WBA world heavyweight champion Michael Dokes and a draw with then-future WBC world heavyweight champion Pinklon Thomas. In 1986, he was knocked out by British fighter Frank Bruno.

What is Gerrie Coetzee’s Cause of Death?

Gerrie Coetzee, a former heavyweight boxing icon, died of lung cancer at age 67. When he defeated Michael Dokes in 1983, the South African behemoth became the first man from his home continent to win the world heavyweight title. But he is also renowned in Britain for his bout with Frank Bruno three years later in London, which the home fighter won by KO in the first round.

Tributes to Gerrie Coetzee:

Since then, tributes have poured in, with noted sports blogger Clinton van der Berg tweeting: “A titan has been slain. The Boksburg Bomber has died from an illness. Gerrie Coetzee, who won the WBA heavyweight championship by 10th-round KO against Mike Dokes nearly 40 years ago, died af 67. One of my childhood idols. RIP.” The following was shared on the official Bok Radio account: “Gerrie Coetzee, South Africa’s first World Heavyweight Boxing Champion, died early today. Gerrie, rest in peace. Your legacy will live on in perpetuity.

