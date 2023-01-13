How many wives does Pete Hegseth have? With whom is Pete Hegseth married now?

Pete Hegseth is a famous American television host and author. Besides this, Pete Hegseth is also an Army National Guard Officer. Pete Hegseth has also served as the executive director of political advocacy groups for Vets for Freedom and Concerned Veterans for America. Pete Hegseth was slated to lead the United States Department of Veterans Affairs in the Trump administration, but David Shulkin was selected in January 2017.

An absolute honor to sit down with @CharlieKirk11. Our country seems to be losing its faith. How do we get it back? Watch the full segment: https://t.co/n4h87pGAt7 pic.twitter.com/ZjPtKqiXxk — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) January 13, 2023

How old is Pete Hegseth?

Pete Hegseth’s age is 42 years. Pete Hegseth’s birth name is Peter Brian Hegseth. Pete Hegseth was born to Penelope Hegseth and Brian Hegseth in Forest Lake, Minnesota, U.S. Pete Hegseth’s birth date is June 6, 1980. Pete did his school at Forest Lake Area High School. Pete Hegseth graduated from Princeton University with (BA) and then Harvard University (MPP). Pete Hegseth’s zodiac sign is Gemini. Pete Hegseth’s nationality is American.

How many wives does Pete Hegseth have?

Pete Hegseth was married three times and had three wives. After getting divorced from his 1st wife, he got married for the second time, and after getting divorced from his second wife, he got married for the third time. Pete Hegseth currently lives with his third wife. They are together after marriage.

Who is Pete Hegseth Wife?

Pete Hegseth first married Meredith Schwarz in 2004. But five years later, in 2009, Pete divorced Meredith Schwarz. Pete Hegseth then married Samantha Deering in 2010. Pete and Samantha Dearing have three children. Pete had an extramarital affair while Samantha Deering was still married, which led to Samantha Deering and Pete’s divorce in 2017.

Pete Hegseth had an extramarital affair with Jennifer Rauchet. And Dono also had a daughter. Jennifer Rauchet is a Fox executive producer. Pete Hegseth and Jennifer Rauchet got married in 2019 and are still together. Pete Hegseth’s children’s names are Gunner Hegseth and Rex Brian Hegseth. Pete Hegseth has a total of seven children.

How much is Pete Hegseth’s Net Worth

Pete Hegseth fans want to know his net worth. Pete Hegseth earns a decent income from his Host Profession. Apart from this, Pete Hegseth is also a good writer and earns a part of the income from this. Pete Hegseth’s net worth is around $19 Million.

