Who is Lisa Marie husband? What was the cause of death of Lisa Marie Presley?

Lisa Marie Presley was an American singer and songwriter. On January 12, 2023, Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54. Lisa was well-recognized as the daughter of actress Priscilla Presley and actor Elvis Presley. Lisa was known for her albums Now What in 2005, To Whom It May Concern in 2003, and Storm & Grace in 2012.

What was the cause of death of Elvis Presley’s Daughter Lisa Marie Presley?

Lisa Marie Presley died suddenly on 12 January 2023 at the age of 54 in Calabasas, California, US. On January 12, Lisa had a cardiac arrest at her home, after which her heart was restarted after CPR was given to Lisa while she was being taken to the hospital. But on the same day, she died in the hospital. Lisa turns 55 after 3 weeks, but she dies before that. Lisa was last seen at the 80th Golden Globe Awards with her mother, Priscilla Presley before she died.

I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers. pic.twitter.com/7Sb0DFjbZH — Leah Remini (@LeahRemini) January 13, 2023

How old was Lisa Marie Presley when Elvis died?

Lisa Marie Presley was born to Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley in Memphis, Tennessee, USA. Her date of birth was February 1, 1968. Lisa was 54 years old. On 1 February 2023, Lisa would have been 55 years old, but she died before that.

How many husbands has Lisa Marie Presley had?

Lisa Marie Presley was married four times. Besides this, Lisa has been in a relationship with many celebrities. Lisa’s marriage with her husband did not last long. She was married for some time and then got divorced.

How Long were Michael Jackson and Lisa Presley married?

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Jackson met on the sidelines of a concert in 1975. Lisa married Michael in 1994. But Dono got divorced in 1996. Lisa and Michael lived together for two years after marriage, after which they separated.

Who is Lisa Marie Presley husband?

Lisa Marie Presley first married musician Danny Keough on October 3, 1988. Lisa and Danny have two children named Riley Keough (actress and model) and Benjamin Storm Keough. Lisa divorced Denny in 1994.

Lisa then married singer Michael Jackson in 1994 and got divorced in 1996. After divorcing Michael, Lisa became engaged to musician John Osaszka in 2000 but broke off the engagement after meeting Nicolas Cage.

After this, Lisa married Nicolas Cage on August 10, 2002. And both of them got divorced in 2004. After this, Lisa Marie married Michael Lockwood on 22 January 2006. Michael Lockwood is a guitarist, music producer and director. Lisa gave birth to twin girls in 2008. Lisa and Michael got divorced in 2021.

Read Also:- What Happened to Chris Rose? The Reason for the Death of a Veteran Journalist has been Established