Who is Chanel West Coast Boyfriend – Dom Fenison? Who is the father of Chanel’s baby?

Chanel West Coast is a famous American Rapper, Singer, and Television Personality. Chanel West Coast is well-recognized for her work in the “Ridiculousness” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” television shows. Chanel West Coast also appeared in the Wild Grinders, The Hard Times of RJ Berger, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and Fear Factor television shows. As a Singer, Chanel West Coast sang and released many songs like Now You Know, “Blueberry Chills”, “Quicksand”, “I Love Money”, “Everywhere We Go”, “Black Roses”, “40 Yard Dash”, “Secure the Bag”, “If You Didn’t”, “Butter”, “Twerk Train”, and more.

How old is Chanel West Coast and what is her net worth?

Chanel West Coast’s age is 34 years. Chanel West Coast’s birth name is Chelsea Chanel Dudley. Chanel West’s birth date is September 1, 1988. Chanel was born in Los Angeles, California, U.S., to Jamie Dudley and Penny Porsche. Chanel did her studies at Taft High School. Chanel West Coast is of Russian Jewish descent. Chanel West Coast’s nationality is American.

Chanel West Coast’s net worth is around $3 million. Chanel West Coast is a famous rapper, singer and television personality. Chanel West Coast earns a major part of its income from her rapping and singing. Apart from this, Chanel also earns her income as a host. Chanel has many income sources. She also earns some income from her social media. Chanel lives her life luxuriously.

uhhhhhh how is this real…? just got recommened this on youtube and while i do understand clickbait to a certain extent… not only is that not the same person… but last time i checked neither chanel west coast nor lee norris were transgender….🤔 34 MILLION VIEWS? pic.twitter.com/AC7uBiY2uf — Lily Marston (@lily_marston) November 12, 2022

How much does West Coast Chanel make per episode?

Chanel West Coast takes her salary of 142,050 per episode of the “Ridiculousness” series, which is very high. The “Ridiculousness” series has been running since 2011. Chanel West Coast co-hosts the show.

Who is Chanel West Coast Boyfriend?

Chanel West Coast is in a relationship by early 2022. The name of Chanel West Coast’s boyfriend is Dom Fenison. On June 2, 2022, Chanel West Coast announced that she was expecting a baby. Then on June 19, 2022, Chanel West Coast announced that she was expecting a daughter. On 2 November 2022, Chanel West Coast gave birth by C-section to “Bowie Breeze Fenison” at 10:22 AM.

