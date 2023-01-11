Is Ana de Armas in a relationship? Are Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas engaged?

Ana de Armas is a professional Cuban and Spanish actress. Ana is well-recognized for her work in the “El internado” romantic drama and “Blade Runner 2049” film. Ana de Armas is nominated for Golden Globe Award for Best actress. Ana de Armas also appeared in some music videos like Gipsy funky love me do, Mundo frágil, Everyday, and Antes Que El Mundo Se Acabe. In 2022, Ana de Armas appeared in the “The Gray Man”, “Deep Water”, and “Blonde” films. In 2023, Ana de Armas will be seen in the “Ghosted” and “Ballerina” films.

‘I cried myself to sleep the night I saw your film.’ Colin Farrell took a moment out of his Golden Globes speech last night to fanboy over Ana de Armas. pic.twitter.com/frxnFIz5jP — Metro (@MetroUK) January 11, 2023

How old was Ana de Armas?

Ana de Armas’s age is 34 years. Ana de Armas’s full name is Ana Celia de Armas Caso. Ana’s birth date is 30 April 1988 and her birthplace is Havana, Cuba. Ana has a sibling whose name is Javier Caso. Ana de Armas’s zodiac sign is Taurus. Ana de Armas’s nationality is Cuban and Spanish.

Who is Ana de Armas Boyfriend?

Ana de Armas started dating Marc Clotet in 2010. Marc Clotet is a Spanish actor. Anna and Mark got married in July 2011 on the Costa Brava. After two years, in 2013, both of them got divorced each other.

Ana de Armas was then in a relationship with American talent agent Franklin Lut from 2015 to 2016. Subsequently, Anne met Ben Affleck in 2019 during the filming of the film “Deep Water”. Ana de Armas dated actor Ben Affleck from March 2020 to January 2021.

Recently the news of Ana de Armas’s new boyfriend is coming out. Ana de Armas started dating Paul Boukadakis in June 2021. Paul Boukadakis is a Tinder executive.

What is Ana de Armas Most famous for?

Ana de Armas is best known for the “Knives Out” film, in which she played the role of Marta Cabrera. Ana made her acting debut in 2006 with the “Una rosa de Francia” film as Marie. Ana made her television debut with the “El edén perdido” series as Gloria. After that, Ana acted in many tv series and movies, including Hispania, la Leyenda, Actrices, Blind Alley, For a Handful of Kisses, Hands of Stone, Knock Knock, Blade Runner 2049, War Dogs, Wasp Network, No Time to Die, The Night Clerk, and more.

