How did Hank Yang Die? Las Vegas Poker Player Is No More

Hank Yang, a well-known Las Vegas poker player who frequented the Aria poker club, has died. Jesse Segall announced the news on Twitter, calling the late poker player “the most generous/friendly player around.” That is the reputation Yang, originally from Virginia, earned over the years by primarily playing cash game poker. Yang was a fixture in Aria’s cash games for years, earning a reputation as one of the room’s classiest players. According to the Hendon Mob, he wasn’t much of a tournament player, although he did earn $178,492 in lifetime tournament cash. Hank Yang, a well-known poker player at Las Vegas’ Aria poker casino, has died. In further detail, let’s look at how Hank Yang died and the Las Vegas poker player’s cause of death.

How did Hank Yang Die?

Who is Hank Yang?

Hank Yang was a frequent player at Aria. His Hendon Mob stats only show three cash payouts, the most recent being a $12,496 finish in a $3,000 buy-in no-limit hold ’em tournament in Wynn, Las Vegas. Yang’s other two victories came in contests with $10,000 buy-ins. The first was a runner-up finish of $115,500 in a pot-limit Omaha tournament.

The other was a $15,496 finish in a PLO tournament.

Yang appeared on one of the most well-known poker cash game broadcasts, Poker After Dark on PokerGO, in 2018.

He competed in a $20,000 buy-in game against Daniel Negreanu and Phil Hellmuthand. He arrived with an enormous profit at the table, $100,000.

