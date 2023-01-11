Who does Phoebe Waller-Bridge date? Are Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Martin McDonagh Still together?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge is a professional British Actress and as well as screenwriter. Phoebe Waller is famous for her first series, “Killing Eve” (2018-2022). As in this series, Phoebe served as the head writer, showrunner and executive producer. Phoebe Waller-Bridge is also well-recognized for her work in the “Fleabag” television series. Phoebe Waller-Bridge will be seen in the “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” and “Imaginary Friends” films.

How old was Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Fleabag?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge made her television debut in “Fleabag” in 2016 at the age of 31 and worked on the series until she was 33 (as of 2019). But as per, Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s date of birth is 14 July 1985, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s age is 37 years as of 2022. Phoebe Waller’s birthplace is London, England. He did his studies at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Phoebe’s full name is Phoebe Mary Waller-Bridge.

Who is Phoebe Waller-Bridge Boyfriend?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge married for the first time in 2014. Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s husband’s name is Conor Woodman. He is an Irish presenter and documentary filmmaker. But due to some problems, Phoebe and Conor Woodman filed for divorce in 2017.

In early 2018, Phoebe Waller-Bridge met Martin McDonagh, and the two entered into a relationship. Phoebe and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s boyfriend, Martin McDonagh, has been together since 2018.

What is Phoebe Waller-Bridge famous for?

Phoebe Waller-Bridge became famous after starring in the television series “Fleabag”. Phoebe Waller-Bridge began her acting debut with the “Is Everyone OK?” theatre play as a performer. In 2008, Phoebe made her film debut with the “Intangible” short film as Anna. In 2009, Phoebe Waller-Bridge made her television debut with the “Doctors” as Katie Burbridge.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge also acted in many theatre plays, movies and tv shows, including How Not to Live Your Life, The Café, Bad Education, Broadchurch, Crashing, Saturday Night Live, His Dark Materials, Great British Theatre, Twelfth Night, Rope, Hay Fever, Tribes, The Reward, The Iron Lady, Incident on the Northern Line, Goodbye Christopher Robin, Solo: A Star Wars Story, The 12 Days of Christmas: A Tale of Avian Misery, No Time to Die, and more.

