How did David Sassoli die? Former Parliament President Is No More

The president, David Sassoli, died early Tuesday. Let’s look at more information about David Sassoli. Later will choose a new president. Since 2019, the Italian Socialist has presided over the European Parliament.

What Happened to Davis Sassoli?

The 65-year-old fell ill with pneumonia during a plenary session of parliament in September 2021. Sassoli, 65, had been receiving care in Aviano, Italy, according to his spokesman, Robert Cuillo, on Twitter. He had been hospitalized since December 26 owing to a “serious complication due to immune system dysfunction,” according to a statement released on Monday. He died in a cancer center in the northern town of Aviano, where he had received a bone marrow transplant ten years before.

How did David Sassoli die?

According to his spokesman, David Sassoli, president of the European Parliament, died early Tuesday due to an immune illness. He died due to a “severe problem” with his immune system. “The funeral date and location in the coming hours,” he added. He had two children and was married.

Who is David Sassoli?

Sassoli, born in Florence, began his journalism career in local journals before joining Il Giorno. He reported from Rome there. In 1992, he moved to Italy’s national television network RAI, where he became a well-known anchor. David Sassoli, an Italian socialist and former journalist, died early Tuesday in an Italian hospital, according to his spokesperson. He was 65: Roberta Metsola, a Maltese lawmaker from the conservative European People’s Party.

David Sassoli’s Career:

Walter Veltroni, a former mayor of Rome who became the first head of the Democratic Party when it was created in 2007, enticed him into politics. Sassoli was the party’s head of delegation in the European Parliament from 2009 to 2014 before becoming the unexpected compromise pick for president of the chamber in 2019 following a division of institutional roles in the aftermath of that year’s elections.

Read Also:- David Duckham, the former England and Lions back, has passed away at the age of 76: Death Cause Explained