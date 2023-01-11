David Duckham, the former England and Lions back, has passed away at the age of 76: Death Cause Explained

English rugby union is mourning the loss of their legendary player David Duckham. David Duckham referred to as a Lions rugby icon, passed away at age 76. He was among the excellent top-backs of his generation. The rugby player was best known for his spectacular running in the 1973 fixture in Cardiff between the Barbarians and New Zealand.

His death news was made public by his former clubs on Twitter.

David Duckham Cause of Death Explored

David’s death has left the rugby community in shock. His death statement shared by his former clubs did not disclose the cause or circumstances that led to his death. So at this point, it is however unknown as to what cause has taken away his life. Media personalities are attempting to get in touch with the family members in case to reveal any information regarding the cause of death. We will update you soon as soon as we get sufficient details.

Who was David Duckham? An English Rugby Union Identity Explored

David Duckham, a legendary player who played for the Coventry, England, and the British and Irish Lions, was born on June 28, 1946, in Coventry, Warwickshire. David studied at King Henry VIII Grammar School and Coundon Infant Junior Schools. He made his debut with John Spencer against Ireland in 1969. In his career span between 1969 to 1976, he played in 36 England matches and scored ten tries.

David played for the wing of his nation in the late 1960s and continued into the 1970s. He also participated in the British and Irish Lion’s victorious tour of New Zealand in 1971 and scored 11 tries in the 16 games he played. But due to an injury, he could not travel with British Lions to South Africa in 1974. He took retirement after his final appearance at Murrayfield in 1976 against Scotland. He then worked as Bloxham School’s director of marketing. Duckham also wrote his autobiography named “Dai for England”.

Tributes Surfaced Online for David Duckham

After the devastating news was shared, many people expressed condolence to the family and paid tribute to the legendary player. Social media is filled with his rest in peace messages. Our condolence and support are to his family, friends and relatives. May the divine soul rest in peace forever.

Robert on Twitter wrote: “Everybody remembers the Gareth Edwards try from the Barbarians defeat of the All Blacks but the real eye opener was David Duckham– amazing game! RIP”

Gary Marshall, while expressing condolence, wrote: “So sorry to hear the news that David Duckham has passed away, worked with & for on many occasions, great company, and a top speaker! My thoughts are with Jean and the family at this sad time #RIPDD.”

Nick Owen said: “So terribly sad to hear about the death of David Duckham. A brilliant rugby player, obviously, but a really good man too. Awful news.”

Read Also: What Is Timothy Nga Cause Of Death? How Did Timothy Nga Die?