Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks praised in Austin Butler’s Golden Globes acceptance speech for Elvis

Austin Butler won the Golden Globe award for the motion picture “Elvis” for the best actor. Austin got first time nomination in the Golden Globe nominee and faced tough competition in the best actor category, which includes Jeremy Pope (“The Inspection”), Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”), Bill Nighy (“Living”) and Hugh Jackman (“The Son”). Butler said in the speech, ” I am just so grateful right now , my words are leaving me. I’m in this room full of my dream heroes”.

“I owe this award to bold and great filmmaker who gave me chances to take risks, and he alwys support me from the background. Baz Luhrmann, I love you,” the butler said. “Thnak you so much for this great believing in me in those moments that I did not believe in my own. I’m so lucky that you are with me. I also want to thnk you to my partner, the all time greatest dance partner , Mr Tom Hanks.” said the Butler.

Butler also expressed kind words and said thank you to Denzel Washington, who starred in the 2018 Broadway production movie “The Iceman Cometh”. Denzel Washington spoke to Luhrmann to take the young actor in the movie “Elvis”. He also thanked Elvis Presley, including Lisa Marie Presley; the actor thanked his family, including his mother, his late mother and his sister Ashley.

Details about Austin Butler

Austin Butler was born on August 17, 1991, in Anaheim, California, USA. He has always been interested in all types of movies. At 13, he was approached by the background acting management company while walking at the Orange County fair. Through this, Austin starts his career in the entertainment industry. Initially, he found it very interesting and began taking classes in acting.

Later he permanently shifts to Nickelodeon’s Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide (2004), and one of his friends of him, Lindsey Shaw, introduced him to her manager, who gave a chance to represent him. At this point, he takes his acting career seriously. In 2007 he got a big break, as the casting director started him recognized from his many auditions. Side he also played the role of “Jake Krandle” in the new Nickelodeon series.

