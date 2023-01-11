Donte Raphael McCray | Pregnant women were killed by an Amazon worker, explained

Donte Raphael McCray has been charged with murder after he shot a pregnant woman claimed by the police. Let’s check more about the details and this Amazon employee.

Details about Donte Raphael McCray

In Minnesota, Donte Raphael shot and killed a pregnant woman outside a company facility. On a Sunday night, workers were changing shifts in the Amazon fulfilment centre, and at that time, someone dialled to police and gave them information about the firing in the parking area.

The police arrived at the centre and found 31-year-old Kyla O’Neal 31 in a car with a gunshot wound. She was referred to a nearby hospital immediately but unfortunately passed away. Now Donte Raphael McCray has been charged with second-degree murder for 31-year-old lady Kyla O’Neal.

What happened at the spot

A pregnant woman was shot while in her car in the parking lot of the Amazon fulfilment centre, according to Lakeville Police. The incident happened on the 9800 block of 217th Street West in a parking lot around 7 PM. The woman was immediately carried to the Hennepin County Medical Center, where she was later announced dead informed by the police. Kyla O’Neal was the name of the victim, according to her family. She was reportedly nearly induced to her fourth kid, but sadly, she passed away.

Her family members told the media, “she was all set to give the birth of her child; she had everything packed and ready for her big day. Now we don’t have word’s to express our feelings in this situation”.

Know more about O’Neal

O’Neal was a certified nursing assistant and an intelligent, kind, family-oriented mother. At the incident, O’Neal was spotted with the criminal, and the court documents said that the suspect and victim shared a kid. Now McCray is caught by the Dakota County police. Police took him into custody under the crime of homicide and unjustifiable risk-creating negligence.

Senior Police officer William Gerl said to the media, “we are also human; if we have seen another human in trouble, especially when someone is pregnant female, it just increases the stress and emotion. We will be trying to solve the case as soon as possible.

Read Also: The three siblings killed in the crash were going to get medicine for their mother, Texas police say