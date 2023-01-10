Peace Anyiam-Osigwe the founder of AMAA, is dead

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe is the founder of the famous African Movie Academy Awards and is a very famous personality. She has also been very rich and successful throughout her entire career. She itself has been reported to be a very successful individual indeed. She recently died in the Nicholas hospital in Lagos on the 9th of January, 2023. She certainly had a very brief illness that caused her to die in the hospital, as she could not survive the illness. The death has been directly confirmed by the family members of the personality and is certainly very sad news that is going viral through all social media.

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe Death Details

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe died on the 9th of January 2023 in the Nicholas hospital. She was admitted to the hospital due to a certain disease and illness that she had on that particular day. As the illness became very serious, the hospital certainly took the case, but she could not survive the illness and certainly died. She has been regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading pillars of the entertainment industry. She has also been the founder of the American movie Academy Awards, one of the leading awards she has received and has also created a good impact throughout her overall career. The death of such a hardworking personality in the entertainment industry of Nigeria is very sad news.

Cause of Death of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe died on the 9th of January, 2023. The reason for which she died has a certain type of illness for which she was admitted to the hospital of Nicholas. When she was admitted to the hospital, the disease she had was very serious, and that directly caused her death. The exact disease of the illness for which she has admitted to the hospital is not directly available as the details of the death were provided by the family members, and there has not been any news available about the reason for which she was admitted to the hospital and the exact cause for her death.

AMAA Founding of Peace Anyiam-Osigwe

AMAA, also known as the African Movie Academy Award, has been one of Nigeria’s most successful award shows and was founded by Peace Anyiam-Osigwe. She has been directly regarded as one of the leading pillars of Nigeria’s entertainment industry and has created a very good impact throughout her overall career in the entertainment industry. She has worked very well in creating a proper culture and vision in Africa. She has been in a very great frame of mind and created a very good impact throughout her career. Founding the African movie Academy Awards was the best part of her career.

Overview of Net Worth during her death

Peace Anyiam-Osigwe has been a very successful personality in Nigeria. She also has created a very good impact throughout her career and received a lot of recognition for what she has done recently. It was noted that when she died, she had a net worth of 3 million US dollars, estimated to be created by the entertainment industry. She has been a very successful individual and one of the most important personalities in the African movie industry. The entertainment industry has been directly created at the global level by herself. She has received a lot of recognition, and the death of such a hardworking personality has been very sad news in recent times.

Read Also: Live on air, CTV reporter Jessica Robb reporter suffers a medical emergency